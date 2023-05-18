May 18 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians

IOWA CUBS (23-15) @ INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (19-21)

Thursday, May 18, 2023 - 10:05 AM CT - Victory Field - Indianapolis, IN

RHP Javier Assad (0-1, 3.38) vs. LHP Kent Emanuel (1-1, 8.15)

TODAY'S GAME: Iowa and Indianapolis are set to play game three of their six-game set today, with Javier Assad taking the ball for the I-Cubs. Assad is 0-1 with a 3.38 ERA in three starts with Iowa this year, splitting his time between Iowa and Chicago. The righty has allowed four earned runs on eight hits and four walks in his 10.2 innings pitched, striking out 10 over that span. He is limiting opponents to a .195 batting average against him. He has pitched in five games with Chicago over three different stints, going 0-2 with a 5.09 ERA in 17.2 innings. Opposite of Assad will be Kent Emanuel, making his sixth start and pitching in his seventh game of the year for the Indians. Through his first six games, the southpaw is 1-1 with an 8.15 ERA, allowing 16 earned runs on 24 hits. He has walked just six batters compared to 19 strikeouts in his 17.2 innings pitched, allowing opponents to hit .316 against him.

SHUTTING THE DOOR: With Nick Burdi's contract being selected by Chicago on Monday, the closer role for Iowa is in the hands of Manuel Rodriguez. The hard throwing right-hander picked up another save to deny Indianapolis of a comeback and preserve the 5-4 victory for the I-Cubs in yesterday's ballgame. Rodríguez was called into the game in the bottom of the ninth to shut down the Indians and he got the job done throwing a perfect inning with two strikeouts. With the save yesterday, Rodríguez has totaled six on the season, which leads the I-Cubs and is tied for the most in the International League.

GETTING THE JOB DONE: Caleb Kilian wasn't perfect yesterday, but he kept Iowa in the game with his 4.0 innings of work. Over that time, the young righty allowed two runs, one earned, on three hits and two walks while striking out three batters. He left the game with a 2-2 tie, marking his second consecutive no decision after two straight wins. Kilian is 2-0 this year, with his other four starts going as no decisions. Despite winning just two games out of his six starts, Iowa has won all six games, going 6-0 when Kilian starts.

MAKE THEM EARN IT: Both Iowa and Indianapolis walked eight people yesterday, putting people on-base without putting up a fight. Iowa allowed 10 people to reach via a free pass, with their eight walks and two hit batters. Five of the six pitchers who came in the game for Iowa walked at least one batter, while three of the six walked two.

BRINGING THE BOOM: Outfielder Nelson Velazquez has been splitting time between Chicago and Iowa through the first month and a half of the season and for good reason with his production at the plate. Velázquez provided the pop for Iowa's offense in yesterday's 5-4 victory over Indianapolis, going 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBI's and two runs scored. Velázquez has no doubt been one of the top producers for the I-Cubs offensively in 2023. Out of the current members on Iowa's roster, the 23-year-old ranks tied for second in home runs (5), fourth in average (.284), third in slugging (.531), tied fourth in doubles (5) and fourth in extra-base hits (10).

GET MOVING: After not stealing a base in the series opener against Indianapolis, the I-Cubs had a different game plan going into game two. Three different players - Brennen Davis, Darius Hill and Jared Young - were all successful in their attempts at swiping a bag on the Indians. For Hill and Young it was both their second stolen base of the season. Davis' stolen base was his seventh of the season, which ranks first on Iowa. The season high for stolen bases in a game from Iowa is five, which came on April 22 at Buffalo.

AGAINST INDIANAPOLIS: The I-Cubs and Indians will play game three of their six games series today, with the series tied at one game apiece. Iowa won yesterday's game by a score of 5-4 after losing game one 9-1, getting outscored by seven runs after two games, at 13-6. The win brought Iowa back to 20 games below the .500-mark all-time against Indianapolis, at 39-59. It was their 20th all-time win on the road against the Indians, going 20-33 in games on the road. Yesterday's win snapped a four-game losing streak for Iowa against Indianapolis dating back to August of last season.

SHORT HOPS: Iowa tied their season high using six pitchers to get through yesterday's win; yesterday was the sixth time this year the I-Cubs have used six pitchers in a game and their first since April 27 against Louisville...Brendon Little earned his second win of the season, throwing 1.2 scoreless, hitless innings; the southpaw walked one and struck out three in the outing...with their win and Memphis' loss yesterday, Iowa jumped back into first place in the International League West division, 0.5 games above the Redbirds...Iowa ranks first in the International League in hits allowed with 299, but 10th in runs allowed with 210.

