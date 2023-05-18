Redbirds Host First Fireworks Show Saturday, May 20
May 18, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds announced the return of the best summer tradition in the Mid-South, postgame fireworks shows.
Starting Saturday, May 20, the Redbirds will light up the night sky after each Saturday home game through September 2. Launched up close and personal from center field, fireworks shows are the perfect cap for a night out at the Redbirds game.
In total, Memphis will host 10 firework shows this season. The slate includes nine Saturday games and an Independence Day celebration after the Redbirds game at AutoZone Park on Monday, July 3 against the Nashville Sounds. Fans can find the full fireworks schedule and purchase tickets here.
For more information and for tickets, fans can visit memphisredbirds.com or call 901-721-6000.
