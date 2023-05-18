Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 18 at Buffalo

Rochester Red Wings (16-23) vs. Buffalo Bisons (19-22)

Thursday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Sahlen Field - Buffalo, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Jose Urena (0-1, 7.88) vs. LHP Sean Mellon (0-0, 8.10)

RED WINGS>BUFFALO WINGS: The Rochester Red Wings logged their first win of the series in Buffalo, beating the Bisons 7-4...CF DEREK HILL slugged the Wings to the win, as his go-ahead three-run homer in the top of the third was the deciding factor...3B CARTER KIEBOOM and C FRANCISCO ARCIA each added an extra-base hit of their own with their doubles...despite the Wings not getting a multi-hit effort in the win, the 6, 7 and 8 spots in the order accounted for all seven RBI...Rochester used six pitchers en-route to the win... All runs were charged to starter RHP PAOLO ESPINO, before five bullpens arms logged the final 7.1 innings without surrendering a run and allowing just two hits...RHP JOSE UREÑA gets the nod for the Wings in game three and looks for his first win since joining the Nationals organization.

AND I WALK IT OUT: Wings hitters combined to draw 10 walks in the win last night, including three from DH NOMAR MAZARA, which tied a season-high by a single player...10 walks is the most in a single game by Rochester since 8/17/21 against LHV...the Wings have drawn 19 walks through the first two games of the series, just six shy of their most in a single series (5/9-14 vs. WOR)...

This was their most walks in a road game since 7/27/18 at LOU.

Wings hitters rank last in the International League in walks with 132, but have posted the most in the IL over the last five games since 5/12 (31).

ONE AND DONE: Wednesday night marked the first time since 5/14 that Rochester won a game without any multi-hit performances...the Wings have now tallied four wins when no one records more than one hit...with seven different Wings nabbing a hit, Rochester totaled double-digit total bases for the 28th time this season...

Despite the seven-hit performance, Rochester still sits 19th in the International League in hits (321)

The Wings recorded one fewer hit than Buffalo Wednesday, marking the third time Rochester won while being outhit, improving their record to 3-14 in those games

BULLY-PEN: RHP PAOLO ESPINO went just 1.2 innings in Wednesday night's start...the Wings pulled through in the third inning and won 7-4, marking the first time since 9/11/2022 that a Rochester starter has gone less than two innings in a victory...Nationals LHP MacKenzie Gore went 1.2 innings in that start as well...

The Wings bullpen has posted a 3.15 ERA (14 ER/40 IP) in eight games against Buffalo this season, versus an 8.13 ERA (28 ER/31 IP) from starting pitchers.

Rochester has posted a 4-1 record in games started by Espino this year.

DOWN, BUT NOT OUT: Buffalo plated a run in the first inning of yesterday's win, the first time the opposing team has scored first against Rochester since WOR on 5/12 (four games)...this also snapped a streak of eight games in which Wings pitchers held the opponent scoreless in the first frame.

WEDNESDAY WINGS: With the win last night, Rochester improves to 5-1 on Wednesdays, their best record of any day of the week this season...the Wings post an 11-22 record the other five days of the week, excluding Monday.

HOLD THE LINE: Following RHP PAOLO ESPINO's start, the Red Wings bullpen combined to go 7.1 innings, allowing just two hits while striking out eight...LHP ALBERTO BALDONADO, RHP AMOS WILLINGHAM, and RHP GERSON MORENO all earned holds in the win, setting a season-high total for holds in a game...

The 2022 Rochester squad recorded three holds in a contest seven times.

CLIMBING THE LADDER: Dating back to 4/12, the Red Wings have posted the fifth-highest batting average (.272, 269-for-990) in the International League...their 63 doubles over this span is tied for fifth-most in the IL...

Over the entire 2023 season, Rochester ranks 19th (321) among IL teams in the hit column.

