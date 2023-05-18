Six-Run Surge Puts Indians Past I-Cubs

INDIANAPOLIS - Behind a three-hit performance by third basemen Malcom Nuñez and six-run fifth inning, the Indianapolis Indians bested the Iowa Cubs on Thursday afternoon at Victory Field, 10-5.

Facing a 3-2 deficit, the Indians (20-21) surged for six runs in the fifth frame, building a lead that proved insurmountable for the I-Cubs. Major league rehabber Codi Heuer (L, 0-1) loaded the bases, allowing a Chavez Young leadoff walk, Nick Gonzales single and Ryan Vilade walk. After Cal Mitchell drew the third walk of the frame to plate Young, Malcom Nuñez smoked a two-run single into the gap to give Indy the lead. Indy's lead was padded courtesy of a bases-loaded walk to Vinny Capra and two-run single by Young.

Indianapolis got on the board in their first plate appearance. Endy Rodríguez ripped an opposite-field triple and later scored ahead of Vilade being tagged out on a reverse 3-6-3 double play off the bat of Mitchell. Iowa (23-16) responded in its following at-bat with a pair of run-scoring groundouts.

Nuñez tied the ballgame in the fourth with an RBI single, it was his first of three RBI hits on the day and his first three-hit performance in Triple-A. The I-Cubs responded with a sacrifice fly by Jake Slaughter, giving them a lead that was shortly diminished by the Indians six-run bottom half of the inning.

Indy tacked on an insurance run in both the seventh and eighth innings. Nuñez doubled and then traded places with Capra in the seventh. Rodríguez drove in Gonzales in the eighth with an RBI double for Indy's last run to extend its lead to 10-3. Iowa scratched across a pair of runs in their last at-bat, but the rally was put to a halt on a game-ending 4-6-3 double play.

Southpaw Kent Emanuel (W, 2-1) earned his second win of the season, tossing 5.0 three-run innings with a pair of punchouts.

Indianapolis will look to get back to .500 for the first time since April 11, as they continue their six-game set with Iowa on Friday night at 7:05 PM ET at Fifth Victory Field. Both teams have yet to name a starter.

