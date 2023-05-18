Memphis Can't Hold Lead in Extra-Inning Loss to Gwinnett

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds continued a 12-game homestand with a 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Gwinnett Stripers on Thursday at AutoZone Park.

Memphis held a 2-1 lead heading into the ninth, but Gwinnett fought for a run to send the game to extra innings. After both teams were held scoreless in the 10th and Gwinnett tallied a pair in the 11th, catcher Ivan Herrera smacked an RBI double to pull the Redbirds within one. Despite having the tying and winning runs in scoring position with one out, Memphis was unable to capitalize.

Herrera and left fielder Matt Koperniak led the way at the plate, each going 3-for-6 on the day. Koperniak finished Thursday with two RBI and an outfield assist in his first start at Triple-A this season after being promoted to Memphis before Wednesday's game. First baseman Luken Baker reached base four times, going 2-for-3 with two walks and a run scored.

Connor Thomas continued his stellar stretch with 6.2 innings of one-run baseball. Thomas allowed nine hits, did not walk a batter and struck out four. The left-handed pitcher lasted more than 5.1 innings and allowed fewer than three earned runs for the seventh consecutive appearance.

The Redbirds (24-18) return to AutoZone Park on Friday, May 19 to continue a 12-game homestand at 7:05p.m. CDT.

