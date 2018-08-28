Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (70-63) vs. Toledo Mud Hens (68-64)

The Indians and Mud Hens open a crucial three-game series tonight in the Circle City.

Location: Victory Field

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m. EDT

Game #134 / Home #66: Indianapolis Indians (70-63) vs. Toledo Mud Hens (68-64)

Probables: RHP J.T. Brubaker (8-3, 3.11) vs. LHP Matt Hall (3-0, 2.28)

Radio: Fox Sports 97.5 / AM 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / Comcast 90

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Bats scored in six consecutive innings to bury the Indians last night by a 14-2 final score, Indy's biggest loss of the season; the Tribe had been defeated by 10 runs three times previously. Louisville clubbed 16 hits to tie the high surrendered by Indy's staff this season (also: 6/29 @ Columbus) and the 14 runs given up marked a new season high. Despite the loss, Indy still holds a 1.0-game lead in the IL Wild Card race with seven games to play. Kevin Kramer and Eric Wood both went 2-for-4, accounting for half of the Indians' eight hits on the evening. Wood tallied an RBI triple in the second inning, falling inches shy of a fourth straight game with a home run, but the RBI was his fifth in as many days. Brandon Waddell couldn't get through the third inning and dropped to 4-8 on the season. Domingo Tapia (W, 4-5) was credited with the win and Austin Brice (S, 1) tossed the final three innings for the Bats, who took three of four in the split series.

POSTSEASON ALL-STARS: Kevin Newman and Kevin Kramer were named as the shortstop and second baseman on the International League Postseason All-Star team today by the league office. Ballots were submitted by managers, coaching staffs, media members, general managers and broadcasters in the IL. Newman and Kramer's postseason All-Star honors are the first of their respective careers. Newman has two midseason All-Star bids (2016, FSL; 2018, IL) and Kramer has one midseason All-Star honor (2017, EL) to his credit. Newman is the second Indians shortstop to be named to the postseason squad, joining Brian Bixler who was on the 2007 team. Kramer is the first Indians second baseman to be named to the team.

WELL THAT'S KIND OF NEAT: Newman and Kramer are the first middle infield teammates to be named to the IL Postseason All-Star team since Columbus second baseman Brian Raabe and shortstop D'Angelo Jimenez in 1999.

HOLY TOLEDO: The Indians lead the season series over Toledo 13-8 with three games remaining. Indy has won the season series over the Mud Hens in eight of the last 10 seasons. The Tribe have won 15 games in a season against Toledo just once since 1988, doing so in 2013 when the Indians won 15 of 21 matchups against their IL West rivals. Indy has outscored Toledo 108-97 in the season series and has a 19-15 advantage in home runs.

HOT BATS: Four Indians are batting over .300 in the month of August, led by Ryan Lavarnway who has a .354 average (23-for-65) in 20 games. He has one homer, nine doubles and 10 RBI in the month. Jose Osuna has the second-highest average this month (.333, 21-for-63) in 17 contests, including two dingers, three doubles and a team-high 18 RBI. Kevin Kramer is batting .329 (28-for-85) with two home runs, six doubles and five RBI this month, and Eric Wood has also had a productive final month, batting .317 (19-for-60) with four long balls, four doubles and 10 RBI in 18 games.

