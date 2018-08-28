2019 Durham Bulls Schedule Announced

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls today announce the team's 2019 International League schedule. The five-time Governors' Cup champions will open the 140-game schedule on Thursday, April 4 against the Charlotte Knights, and host their first home game on Thursday, April 11 against the Columbus Clippers.

The 13-time International League South Division champions will host 21 fireworks shows at the DBAP throughout the year, including Opening Day and July 3. Additionally, the Bulls are home on Easter (April 21) and Father's Day (June 16), and close out the home schedule with a four-game series over Labor Day weekend. 11 of Durham's final 15 games are scheduled to be held in the Bull City, as well as 17 of the last 27.

The Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, will make their annual trip to Durham for a three-game weekend series from June 14 through June 16, while the Pawtucket Red Sox, longtime affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, will visit Durham from Tuesday, July 23 through Thursday, July 25. Returning to the DBAP in 2019 for the first time since 2012 will be the New York Mets' Triple-A affiliate, as the Syracuse Chiefs will change affiliations this offseason, and visit the DBAP from August 6 through August 8.

The ACC Baseball Championship will also return to Durham in 2019, as some of college baseball's best teams will compete at the DBAP from Tuesday, May 21 through Sunday, May 26. The Bulls will embark on a seven-game road trip to Norfolk and Charlotte during that time.

The Bulls return to the DBAP for the regular season's final four games on Friday, Aug. 31. Tickets are available or by calling the Frontier Communications Box Office at 919.956.BULL.

