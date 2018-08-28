LHV Game Notes

The North Division Champion IronPigs (79-54) play the opener of a three-game, road series against the Pawtucket Red Sox (64-68) at McCoy Stadium... With a 9-8 loss in 10 innings to Scranton/WB last night, the Pigs snapped a two-game surge and split the four-game, home series with the RailRiders. Although just 9-11 since reaching its season apex at 70-43 (.619) on Aug. 5, Lehigh Valley owns a 50-29 record since June 3 -- going from 0.5 games back to 10.0 games ahead... The Red Sox -- Boston's top affiliate -- won 4-2 at Buffalo tonight to win the final three games of a four-game set at Coca-Cola Field. The Paw Sox have gone an impressive 15-9 since the last at their low-water mark of the season at 49-59 on Aug. 2.

LHP Ranger Suarez (2-0, 2.92) will start for LHV against MLB rehabbing RHP Steven Wright (0-0, 4.30).

First-Pitch tonight is at 7:05 p.m.

