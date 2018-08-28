Louisville Bats Notes: August 28

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Louisville Bats begin a three-game series against the Columbus Clippers, the final meeting between the clubs this season. The next 3 games will also mark Louisville's final 3 games with American League rules, with their final 4 games of the season coming against the NL-affiliated Indianapolis Indians. Tonight, left-hander Justin Nicolino is set to toe the rubber for the Bats, coming off their first series victory since late July-early August.

AGAINST COLUMBUS: In 21 matchups so far this season, Columbus holds a 13-8 lead, finishing with a 10-4 record at Louisville Slugger Field this season. On the flipside, the Bats are 4-3 at Huntington Park, with 3 left to play in the series. Overall, COL has outscored LOU this season by a narrow 110-104, with the Bats outhomering the Cleveland Indians' top affiliate by a 22-18 advantage.

OFFENSIVE OUTBURST: The Bats dominated the Indianapolis Indians on Monday night, scoring a season-high 14 runs. It was the most runs Louisville had scored in a game since April 20, 2016, when the Bats defeated the Columbus Clippers at home by a 16-5 score. The 14 runs were the most LOU's scored on the road since June 25, 2015, when Louisville beat Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at PNC Field by a 15-2 score.

FIVE RBI MAN: Bats center fielder Gabriel Guerrero went 3-for-4 with 2 runs, a double, 5 RBI and a walk on Monday, tying his own season-high 5 RBI that he set on June 23 vs. Norfolk. Since his 6-game hitting streak began on August 22, Guerrero is batting .500 (12-for-24) with 6 runs, one double, 7 RBI, 2 walks and a 1.060 OPS.

VANMETER'S HIT STREAK: Josh VanMeter went 1-for-3 with a triple, RBI and walk off the bench last night, extending his hitting streak to a season-best 8 games. During that stretch, he is batting .452 (14-for-31) with 6 doubles, 2 triples, 2 home runs and 10 RBI since August 19. His 14 hits are second-most since then, and his 10 extra-base hits rank most in the IL, three more than the next-closest batter. VanMeter has raised his Louisville batting average 23 points, from .224 to .247 in that span.

FIVE MULTI-RUN GAMES: Last night, 5 different Bats players scored 2 runs each: Josh VanMeter, Blake Trahan, Gabriel Guerrero, Brian O'Grady and D.J. Peterson . It was the first time 5 Louisville players scored multiple runs in a game since April 20, 2016, when Jose Peraza, Carlos Triunfel, Kyle Waldrop, Seth Mejias-Brean and Chris Berset each scored multiple runs in a 16-5 home win over Columbus.

O'G: First baseman/left fielder Brian O'Grady went 2-for-5 with 2 runs, a double, home run (6), 3 RBI and a walk. Since he made his Triple-A debut on July 21, O'Grady is batting .314 (37-for-118) with 22 runs, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 6 homers, 23 RBI and 8 walks. He ranks in the top 10 in the IL in several categories since his promotion to Louisville, including ranking 2nd in RBI (23), only to teammate Gabriel Guerrero's 28.

WALK ON THE WILD SIDE: The Bats not only scored 14 runs on 16 hits in last night's win, but also tied a season-high 8 walks in the victory. It was the third time LOU has drawn 8 walks as a club this season, with the most recent occurrence before yesterday coming on June 8 at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

SERIES WIN CAPTURED: The Bats took 3 of 4 games from the Indianapolis Indians, their first series win since July 30-August 1, when they took 2 of 3 games at Toledo. Between those series wins, Louisville was just 0-3-3 in 6 series.

