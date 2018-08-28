Durham Bulls Game Notes - Tuesday, August 28, 2018

August 28, 2018 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release





Durham Bulls (73-58) at Charlotte Knights (61-71)

RHP Zach Lee (3-5, 5.46) vs. RHP Spencer Adams (4-5, 3.18)

The Durham Bulls were postponed in the sixth inning with a 1-1 score at the Norfolk Tides on Monday night at Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA. Durham's lead in the South Division held at 5.5 games and its Magic Number remained at three as it opens a three-game series at the Charlotte Knights on Tuesday night. Zach Lee makes his 12th start of the season and faces the Charlotte Knights for the fourth time during the 2018 campaign. Lee has a 1-1 record with a 4.08 ERA (17.2 IP, 8 ER) in his three starts against Charlotte. Spencer Adams is scheduled to start for the Knights in game one of three at BB&T Ballpark.

The Bulls look to take one step closer to clinching the South Division with three wins needed to clinch their 14th IL South title in 21 seasons.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 28, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.