Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (64-60) at Louisville Bats (52-74)

September 2, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Louisville Slugger Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #125 / Road #62: Indianapolis Indians (64-60) at Louisville Bats (52-74)

PROBABLES: RHP Luis Ortiz (0-0, -.--) vs. RHP Randy Wynne (5-11, 5.01)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Cam Alldred, Nick Mears, Cam Vieaux and Eric Hanhold combined to to toss 7.0 hitless frames for the Indianapolis Indians, and the offense brought across three late-inning runs to earn a 3-2 comeback victory against the Louisville Bats on Thursday night. Louisville jumped out to an early lead by scoring two runs on three hits in the second inning. Despite collecting four hits in their first two at-bats, the Bats offense was stalled for the remainder of the contest. After being held scoreless through six innings and facing a 2-0 deficit, the Indians brought home three runs in the seventh to capture the lead. Brendt Citta drew a leadoff walk and Drew Maggi followed with an RBI double to cut the deficit in half. With one out, Diego Castillo singled to put runners on the corners. Travis Swaggerty blooped an RBI single into center field to send Maggi home to tie the game and end the night for Eddy Demurias. Bligh Madris chopped a ground ball off that was misplayed by second basemen Leonardo Rivas to score Castillo to take a 3-2 lead.

PITCHING CONTINUES TO PERFORM: Down 2-0 to Louisville, relievers Cam Alldred (2.2ip, 1bb, 2k), Nick Mears (2.0ip, 2k), Cam Vieaux (2.0ip, 2k) and Eric Hanhold (1.0ip, 1bb, 1k) tossed 7.2 hitless innings to shut down the Bats offense as Indy heated up last night. Between walks issued by Alldred and Hanhold, the relief corps retired 15 straight batters.

SAY IT, SABOL: Blake Sabol made his Triple-A debut for the Indians on Wednesday night and now has a single in each of his first two games with the Indians. He has now hit safely in each of his last 13 games with Indianapolis and Double-A Altoona with a .380 average (19-for-50), five doubles, one triple, two singles, seven RBI and eight runs scored. All of his extra-base hits in the streak have come with Altoona. The catcher/outfielder hit .281 (103-for-366) with 23 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs, 60 RBI and a .833 OPS in 98 games with Altoona prior to being promoted to Indianapolis on Tuesday for the final month of the season. Defensively, he has started in 59 games (508.0 innings) at catcher this season and has registered a .991 fielding percentage in 583 total chances.

PADLO IS AS PADLO DOES: Kevin Padlo was one of two Indians batters to have two hits in last night's win over Louisville, extending his hot streak in his Indians career. In 10 games since his Pirates organization debut on Aug. 11 (1) at Memphis, Padlo has six multi-hit games with a .400 average (16-for-40), 5four doubles, one home run, nine RBI and eight runs. He has 24 total Triple-A multi-hit games this season between Indy, Tacoma and Sacramento, good for a .269 average (70-for-260) in 70 total games.

AWESOME IN AUGUST: The Indians finished the month with a 17-10 record, their best month this season. In August, the Indians earned did not lose a series - winning three and splitting one. They split with Memphis (3-3) and earned series victories over Louisville (5-2), Iowa (4-2) and Rochester (4-2) while outscoring their opponents 134-110.

TONIGHT: After going 8-4 through their 12-game homestand with back-to-back series victories over Iowa and Rochester, the Indians will look inch closer to their third consecutive series victory as they lead 2-1 in their current six-game set with division-rival, Louisville. Tonight's first pitch is slated for 7:05 PM ET at Louisville Slugger Field. The Indians have won four-of-six series (two splits) since the All-Star break, one of which came 5-2 against the Bats at Victory Field from Aug. 2-7. Overall, Indy has a one game advantage over Louisville in their first 15 meetings in the season series with just three games remaining at Louisville Slugger Field. Since 1998, the Indians are 236-228 against the Bats with a 117-111 record at Louisville. Tonight, RHP Luis Ortiz will make his Triple-A debut. In his last start in Double-A on Aug. 26, he struck out a season-high ten batters. It was the first time he fanned double digit batters since he struck out 11 with Single-A Bradenton vs. Fort Myers on 8/11/21. Louisville will counter with right-hander Randy Wynne, who is 5-11 with a 5.01 ERA (70er/125.2ip) with a 1.45 WHIP in 24 games (22 starts). Wynne has matched up against the Indians twice this season. The Indians have found success in both matchups against the righty, scoring eight runs on 14 hits in Wynne's 8.2 innings of work.

ANOTHER TRIPLE-A DEBUT: Right-handed starter Luis Ortiz is set to make his Triple-A debut tonight with Indianapolis after being promoted from Double-A Altoona yesterday with two of Indy's starters, Miguel Yajure and Johan Oviedo, being recalled by Pittsburgh. In 24 outings (23 starts) with the Curve, he is 5-9 with a 4.64 ERA (59er/114.1ip), 1.17 WHIP and 126 strikeouts. He is coming off his best month of the season, in August he went 2-2 with a 2.89 ERA (9er/28.0ip) and only four walks compared to 36 strikeouts. Ortiz currently ranks among Eastern League leaders in average against (3rd, .238), games started (T-3rd), strikeouts (4th), WHIP (4th), innings pitched (4th) and ERA (8th).

THIS DAY IN 1989: In Game 1 of the American Association Championship Series vs. Omaha, the Indians prevailed 5-4 in 14 innings in a Bush Stadium classic that lasted 4 hours and 17 minutes. Omaha took a 3-2 lead in the 11th, only to see the Indians respond with a run of their own in the bottom half to extend the game further. The visitors then claimed a 4-3 lead in the 14th, but Indy plated two in the home half to walk off victorious.

