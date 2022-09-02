Labor Day, Star Wars Night, First Responder Appreciation Highlight Penultimate Bulls Homestand

September 2, 2022 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - The first-place Bulls return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Monday, September 5th to begin a six-game homestand versus the New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders for the first and only time until at least the 2024 season. Among the highlights of the homestand are a special Labor Day game on FOX Monarch Night, Kids Eat Free Wednesday on Coin Flip Night, Throwback Thursday with Afforda-BULL Eats, the return of Star Wars Night with Friday Night Fireworks, Saturday Night Fireworks, and Kids Run The Bases.

Monday, September 5th vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (5:05pm)

- Labor Day: Join us for a special Labor Day matinee at the DBAP, with first pitch at 5:05pm!

- Monarch Night presented by FOX 50: Join us as we celebrate the upcoming premiere of 'Monarch' on FOX 50, complete with special game-worn jerseys and giveaways.

- FOX Monarch Jersey Auction: The specialty jerseys worn by Bulls players and coaches will be auctioned off starting when gates open at 4:00pm, with all net proceeds benefitting the Miracle League of the Triangle.

Wednesday, September 7th vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (6:35pm)

- Kids Eat Free Wednesday: Kids ages 12 & under will love Wednesday evening home dates. The smallest Bulls fans can get their hand stamped and pick up their meal voucher (good for a Sahlen's Hot Dog, bag of chips & small drink) at Lowes Foods Guest Services when they arrive at the game.

- Coin Flip Night: NFL playoff games shouldn't (and no longer will be) decided by coin flips. The Bulls celebrate their impact on the upcoming NFL season's rule changes with Coin Flip Night at the DBAP!

Thursday, September 8th vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (6:35pm) - Presented by The Salvation Army

- Afforda-BULL Eats: Enjoy a night of discounted food and beverages at the DBAP, including $2 hot dogs and $2 fountain drinks!

- Throwback Thursday: The Bulls pay tribute to their 25-season partnership with the Tampa Bay Rays with the final Throwback Thursday of the year, with players and coaches will wear specialty jerseys as a nod to the 1998 Devil Rays squad.

Friday, September 9th vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (6:35pm) - Presented by Duke Children's

- Star Wars Night: FINALLY in a galaxy close, close by, the Bulls celebrate the return of Star Wars Night, facing off against the Evil Empire New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders.

- Star Wars Night Jersey Auction: Bulls players and coaches will be wearing special Star Wars themed jerseys featuring Boba Fett, with the jerseys auctioned off starting when gates open at 5:30pm, with all net proceeds benefitting Duke Children's Hospital.

- Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMerieux: The skies will ignite for a post-game firework show at the DBAP.

- Ripken The Bat Dog: Ripken the Bat Dog will be fetching bats throughout the game in partnership with Sit Means Sit Apex.

Saturday, September 10th vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (6:35pm) - Presented by Compass Real Estate

- Saturday Night Fireworks: Stick around after the game for Saturday Night Fireworks, presented by Window World.

Sunday, September 11th vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (5:05 pm)

- 9/11 Remembrance and First Responders Appreciation: The Bulls pause to remember all of the victims of 9/11, and will salute local First Responders throughout the evening.

- Kids Run the Bases presented by Nature's Twist: Kids aged 12 & under will be able to run the bases after the game thanks to Nature's Twist.

Tickets for all six games are still available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.