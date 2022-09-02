Cocos Locos de Rochester Game Notes - September 2 vs. Toledo

September 2, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Toledo Mud Hens (67-57) vs. Cocos Locos de Rochester (56-70)

Friday - 7:05p.m. ET - Frontier Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: MiLB.tv

RHP Bryan Garcia (1-3, 3.42) vs. RHP Logan Verret (7-7, 3.79)

CHICKEN FOR DINNER: The Wings slugged Toledo, 17-0, behind a 15-hit effort and a RHP Joan Adon start that saw the righty pick up his first Triple-A win...C Israel Pineda made his Triple-A debut Friday, going 2-for-3 with a homer and double en route to a five-RBI night...CF Andrew Stevenson went 4-for-6 with a homer and an RBI...SS Lucius Fox went 3-for-5 with a double, triple and three RBI...RF Nick Banks picked up a pair of knocks and four RBI himself...3B Jake Alu picked up two hits in the win marking his 11th multi-hit effort of the year...1B John Nogowski walked four times last night marking the most walks collected by a single player in a game this year...RHP Logan Verrett goes to the mound to make his 18th start of the year for the Wings.

SO MANY POINTS: The Wings downed the Hens by a score of 17-0 which is the first game won by shutout with that large of a margin since at least 1985...

Rochester's 17-run victory margin was the largest since June 5th, 2021 when they beat Worcester 18-1...

This is the most runs the Wings have scored since scoring 19 runs on June 26, 2019 at Lehigh Valley.

CUZ I WALK IT OUT: The Wings collected a total of nine free passes last night, a new-season high for Rochester's offense...this included four from 1B John Nogowski, the most by a single player since Daniel Palka also walked four times on August 20th of last season against Lehigh Valley ...the most walks the Wings had collected as a team prior to last night was seven, which they had done five times this year...

The Red Wings now join just Louisville and Iowa as the only three teams in Triple-A who have not recorded a game of 10 or more walks

Rochester ranks 27th among 30 Triple-A teams in the walks category.

NO ONE SHALL CROSS: The Wings collected their 10th shutout of the year after four Rochester arms shut down the Toledo Mud Hens...

Their 10th shutout ranks tied for second for most SHO in Triple-A, one off leader Buffalo (11)

After logging six shutouts in 2021, and two in 2019, the Wings now are one away from matching their 2018 total (11)

LONG BALL HAPPY: After going five straight games without a homer, the Wings logged two in last night's win...CF Andrew Stevenson logged his 11th of the year while C Israel Pineda hit homer number 16 of his 2022 campaign and first in a Red Wings uniform.

THE TALENT IS-RAEL: C Israel Pineda collected his first Triple-A hit in his first Red Wing at-bat, hitting a two-out, two-run triple in the first inning of last night's game...the righty becomes the latest Red Wing to pick up a base hit in their first Triple-A at-bat, with the last being 3B Jake Alu in his Rochester debut against Omaha on 7/12...

Pineda went deep in the sixth inning, making him the first player to hit a home run in their Red Wing debut since OF Alex Call on 8/9 vs. Norfolk

Recorded the Wings' first five-RBI game of the season

LAUGHING ALL THE WAY TO THE BANK: LF Nick Banks hit a two-RBI double in the second inning of last night's contest...after failing to record a double in 26 straight games dating back to 7/9, the lefty has now collected a two-bagger in three consecutive games for the first time in Triple-A, and for the first time since he did so from 7/20/19-7/23/19 with Double-A Harrisburg...Banks finished the game 2-for-4 with a double, 4 RBI and a run scored.

TRIPLE THREAT: With a triple last night in the second inning from SS Lucius Fox, The Red Wings have now collected a three-bagger in back-to-back games for just the third time this season, with the last instance coming on 7/27 and 7/28 when the Wings recorded three triples across the two games...coming into tonight's game, the Red Wings are tied for second in triples (27) in the International League, tied with Columbus and trailing Indianapolis (36).

ANDREW STREAK-ENSON: LF Andrew Stevenson extended his on-base streak to 18 games with a second-inning single in last night's contest...since his streak began on 8/12 the Louisiana native is 20-for-68 (.294) with two home runs, a triple, two doubles, eight RBI, 15 runs scored, and 10 walks during this streak...Stevenson is now in a three-way tie with Syracuse OF Nick Plummer and Gwinnett INF Rylan Bannon for the fourth-longest active streak in the International League.

GETTING IT A-DON: RHP Joan Adon delivered his longest outing as a Red Wing, and his longest outing since 6/2 with Washington, pitching 5.1 innings without allowing a run while surrendering just three hits and three walks while striking out three batters and picking up his first win as a Red Wing.

JAKE FROM MULTI-HIT FARM: 3B Jake Alu collected his second multi-hit game in a row, and his fourth in his last seven games played, going 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI, three runs scored, and a walk in last night's win...the lefty now has 11 multi-hit games this season, tied for ninth on the squad despite not joining the Wings until mid-July...

Since joining on 7/12, Alu leads all Red Wings in RBI with 22.

VERRETT THE THREAT: Rochester sends veteran RHP Logan Verrett to the mound tonight in hopes of evening the series at two games apiece...the former Baltimore Oriole is coming off his team-leading 7th quality start of the season in Indianapolis on 8/24 (7.0 IP, ER, 6 SO).

He finished the month of August with a 3-0 record in three starts, a 1.50 ERA (18.0 IP, 3 ER), 15 strikeouts and no walks

Ranks second in the International League in WHIP (1.08) and fifth in ERA (3.79)

Since June 21 (9 appearances, 7 starts), he leads the IL in ERA (2.16), WHIP (0.80), and ranks third in K/BB (6.50)

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.