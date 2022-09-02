SWB RailRiders Game Notes

September 2, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Syracuse Mets (53-73) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (66-59)

Game 127 | Home Game 63 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Friday, September 2, 2022 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Jose Butto (0-1, 6.30) vs LHP Matt Krook (8-7, 4.41)

BUTTO: No decision, 4.0 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, HR, 3 BB, 2 K vs Worcester 8/27 (6-4 L)

KROOK: No decision, 5.0 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 2 HR, HBP, 3 BB, 5 K @ Omaha 8/26 (13-8 L)

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (September 1, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (66-59) split a doubleheader with the Syracuse Mets on Thursday evening. SWB lost game one 4-1, but walked off in game two 3-2 in ten innings.

The RailRiders took an early lead in game one courtesy of Oswald Peraza's team-high 19th long ball of the season, a solo shot to left-center. That at-bat would prove to be Peraza's last in an SWB uniform before his promotion to the New York Yankees. Syracuse responded in the next half-inning with a game-tying RBI double from Daniel Palka against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Mitch Spence. The 24-year-old righty Spence allowed four runs over 5.2 frames of work. 'Cuse then jumped in front 2-1 in the fifth via Dominic Smith's two-out, run-scoring single to left. The Mets padded their lead with a two-spot in the sixth. Gosuke Katoh and Michael Perez registered the RBI knocks for Syracuse as they held for a 4-1 final.

Syracuse opened the scoring in game two against RailRiders' starter Chi Chi González. Smith's second RBI single of the twin bill gave the Mets a 1-0 lead in the third. The RailRiders answered quickly as Chad Bell led off the bottom of the frame with his first career Triple-A big fly, a deep shot to right. The two teams traded zeroes over the next four innings with both bullpens dueling throughout the day. The Mets grabbed a lead in the top of the eighth after a two-out double from Khalil Lee plated Smith. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre knotted things up once again with Ronald Guzmán's RBI ground out sending the game to the ninth tied at two. With a runner on third and one out in the tenth, Ryan LaMarre delivered a game-winning sacrifice fly to center to lift the RailRiders to a 3-2 victory. LaMarre went 2-for-3 with that crucial RBI in game two.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders welcome in the Syracuse Mets. This is the final meeting between the two this season. The RailRiders have not lost a series against the Mets, winning two and splitting one.

SO LONG, PARTNER - In the top of the fifth in game one of the doubleheader on Thursday, Oswald Peraza was removed from the game and was seen receiving hugs from his teammates in the RailRiders dugout. Peraza, 22 years old, was called up by the New York Yankees for the first time in his career. The consensus number two prospect leaves SWB as the home run and RBI leader. His final at bat produced a solo home run for his 100th hit of the season. 149 days prior on April 5 (Opening Day), Peraza hit a solo homer in the second at bat for any RailRider this season. Both solo home runs came against Syracuse. His MLB debut is anticipated this weekend in Tampa Bay.

TURNING TWO - With Oswald Peraza's promotion to the Yankees, that makes two first big league callups this season. Peraza joins Oswaldo Cabrera who received his call to the Majors on August 17.

NEW FRIEND - Yankees consensus number one prospect Anthony Volpe was promoted to Triple-A today for the first time in his career. Volpe ends his time with the Patriots as the team leader in HR (18), RBI (60), SLG (.472), H (106), 2B (31), 3B (4, T-1st), XBH (53), TB (199), R (71) and SB (44). He also ranked second on the team in BA (.251), OPS (.820) and BB (57) and 3rd in OBP (.348), making it so that he ranked top three on the team in all 15 major offensive categories. MLB Pipeline currently ranks him the number five overall prospect in baseball, with Baseball America placing him at number ten. It took him 253 games across three seasons to reach Triple-A.

HE WAS NUMBER ONE - With Anthony Volpe joining SWB, he becomes the first number one Yankees prospect (Baseball America) to play for the RailRiders since Gleyber Torres appeared in 14 games during the 2018 season.

MORE MOVES - Today, the RailRiders regained two relief options in Jimmy Cordero and Carlos Espinal who were both activated from the COVID Injured List. Additionally, Wilking Rodríguez was placed on the temporary inactive list.

THE FINAL COUNTDOWN - The RailRiders entered the month of September in fourth place in the International League East. They have not led the division since April 9, 146 days ago. Throughout the season, SWB has been in all ten positions of the IL East standings.

BULLPEN BOUNCE BACK - During the Omaha series last week, the RailRiders' bullpen surrendered 18 earned runs (four unearned) in 19.1 innings for an 8.38 ERA during the six-game set. In this series against Syracuse, the bullpen has allowed just one unearned run in 11.0 innings.

TOOK THE SET - The RailRiders have guaranteed that they will win the season series against the Mets with Thursday's doubleheader split.

PHILLING GOOD - Phillip Evans is 14 for his last 35 (.400) in his last ten games since August 19. He has four RBI and has struck out just twice in this stretch.

RYAN'S WORLD - Ryan LaMarre is 11 for his last 24 (.458) in his last seven games since August 19. He has hits in six of those games. Prior to this stretch, LaMarre had gone 14 for his first 67 (.209) in 27 games.

STREAKY - Phillip Evans has a ten-game on-base streak... Chad Bell has a seven-game on-base streak... Ryan LaMarre has a five-game hit streak...

ON DECK - Saturday, the first 2,500 fans through the gates will receive a Nestor Cortes bobblehead/bobble leg, courtesy of Fox 56.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (79-52) were off on Thursday, but begin a crucial three-game weekend series in Tampa Bay against the Rays. Domingo Germán faces Jeffrey Springs tonight at 7:10 PM with the Yankees lead in the AL East currently at 6.0 games... The Somerset Patriots (74-47) squeaked past Binghamton 4-3 on Thursday. Everson Pereira and Brandon Lockridge led the charge with three hits each. Lockridge brought home two. Randy Vasquez starts tonight at 7:05 PM... The Hudson Valley Renegades (67-55) shut out the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 8-0. Richard Fitts continued to roll with a new career-high nine strikeouts in 5.2 innings of work. In 26.1 innings (four starts) with the Renegades, the right-hander has a 0.68 ERA and has allowed only 15 hits while striking out 30 and walking two batters. Edgar Barclay goes tonight at 7:05 PM... The Tampa Tarpons (59-61) played just one inning against Dunedin last night before being suspended due to rain. The Tarpons lead 2-1 as they finish that game today at 4:00 PM followed by a seven-inning game after...

