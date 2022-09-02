Mark Payton Promoted to Chicago White Sox Today

OF Mark Payton had his contract selected by the Chicago White Sox today. A native of Orland Park, IL, Payton is leading the Knights in numerous offensive categories this season. He is the current team leader in batting average (.289), hits (118), total bases (213), doubles (25), triples (5), home runs (20), RBI (77), on-base percentage (.365), slugging percentage (.522) and OPS (.887).

Payton, 30, was signed by the Chicago White Sox as a free agent on March 28. He will wear # 46 with the White Sox.

This season, a total of 16 different players have now been promoted to Chicago from Charlotte. Those players in order of their first promotion to Chicago are: INF Jake Burger (April 7 & May 24), RHP Matt Foster (April 7 & September 1), RHP Jimmy Lambert (April 12, June 2 & June 10), LHP Anderson Severino (April 12), OF Adam Haseley (April 20, June 19 & September 1), INF Danny Mendick (May 5 & May 28), RHP Johnny Cueto (May 16), RHP Kyle Crick (May 17, May 31 & June 4), RHP Davis Martin (May 17, June 3, June 14, July 12, July 23, July 29, August 9 & August 27), LHP Tanner Banks (May 26 & June 12), C/1B Seby Zavala (June 12), 1B/OF Gavin Sheets (June 23), INF Lenyn Sosa (August 7), INF Romy Gonzalez (August 17), C Carlos Pérez (August 21) and OF Mark Payton (September 2).

