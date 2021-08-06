Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (38-42) at Iowa Cubs (35-44)

August 6, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Principal Park

FIRST PITCH: 8:08 PM ET

GAME #81 / Road #45: Indianapolis Indians (38-42) at Iowa Cubs (35-44)

PROBABLES: RHP James Marvel (3-3, 5.47) vs. RHP Mike Hauschild (0-4, 6.35)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

LAST NIGHT: The Indians shut out the I-Cubs for the second time this season last night, 2-0. With the game locked in a scoreless battle through five innings, Dustin Fowler led off the sixth inning with a pinch-hit double in his first at-bat back from the injured list. Anthony Alford then launched a towering fly ball over the Principal Park suites in left field to plate the only two runs of the game. It was the team's second shutout of the season and the first since May 4, Opening Night, when Chase De Jong and Company shut out the I-Cubs, 3-0.

LEADING THE PACK: Anthony Alford hit his team-leading 12th home run to break the scoreless tie in the sixth inning last night. In four August games so far, he has two home runs, two doubles and six RBI, good for a .813 slugging percentage and 1.125 OPS. Alford also currently leads the team and ranks among Triple-A East league qualifiers with a .293 batting average (10th, 54-for-184), .412 on-base percentage (4th), .554 slugging percentage (6th) and .966 OPS (5th). Since June 1, which was the start of Alford reaching base safely in 33-of-37 games, he has hit .338 average (44-for-130) with a .445 OBP and 1.099 OPS.

QUITE THE VIEAUX: Since taking the loss on June 29 vs. Iowa, Cam Vieaux has now gone 5-0 over his last six starts between Double-A Altoona and Indianapolis, with wins in each of his last four starts. Last night, he allowed just four hits over five scoreless innings of work en route to a shutout of the I-Cubs. On July 30, he surrendered four runs in 5.0 innings and walked away with the win over St. Paul when the Indians backed him with eight runs. Vieaux excelled for the Curve in four starts before being promoted to Indianapolis last Wednesday, going 3-0 with a 1.71 ERA (4er/21.0ip), 22 strikeouts, 0.67 WHIP and .149 average against (11-for-74) in four starts.

INJURED NO MORE: This week, Tyler Bashlor and Dustin Fowler were each reinstated from the injured list and played a big part in the Indians win over Iowa last night. Fowler pinch hit for pitcher Cam Vieaux in the sixth inning and led off the inning with a double before Anthony Alford's home run. With a two-run lead, Bashlor entered for the ninth inning and stranded the game-tying run at the plate with back-to-back strikeouts. Before being placed on the injured list, both Bashlor and Fowler were two of Indy's most reliable players in their respective positions. Bashlor went 0-1 with a 3.06 ERA (6er/17.2ip) and 24 strikeouts before being sidelined on July 13. Fowler hit .257 (9-for-35) with three home runs in 12 games before being placed on the IL on June 8 with a knee injury.

OLIVA IN THE OUTFIELD: Jared Oliva has hit safely in his past three games with an official at-bat since being optioned by Pittsburgh and activated with Indianapolis on Aug. 3. Last night, he went 1-for-2 with a double and walk. He went 2-for-4 in his first game back with Indy and has gone 4-for-9 in those three games combined.

FIRST IMPRESSIONS: Michael Chavis has gone 3-for-7 with two doubles, two RBI and a stolen base in his first two games with the Indians. Chavis was traded from Boston to Pittsburgh in exchange for LHP Austin Davis at the trade deadline on July 30 and was assigned to Indianapolis. He split time between the Red Sox and Triple-A Worcester this season, hitting .263 (25-for-95) with six home runs and 17 RBI in 24 games with the WooSox. Chavis spent most of his time as Worcester's first baseman, compiling a .987 fielding percentage (2 errors, 155 total chances) in 158.2 innings.

TONIGHT: Indianapolis will look to build on its shutout win against Iowa tonight at 8:08 PM ET. At Principal Park, the I-Cubs hold a three-game lead this season vs. the Indians and can end the season with at least a split on their home field. The Indians haven't finished with less than a winning record at Iowa since 1995 (4-5). RHP James Marvel will make his third start vs. Iowa this season (also: May 7 and July 1) to try and earn his first win since June 25. For the I-Cubs, RHP Mike Hauschild will make his second start against the Indians after tossing 6.0 scoreless innings against them on June 30.

SCORELESS IN THE BIG LEAGUES: Since making his major league debut on Aug. 2 at Milwaukee, Shea Spitzbarth has made two appearances with Pittsburgh this season and has not allowed a run in 2.1 innings. He had his contract selected on Monday and allowed just one hit and one walk in 1.1 innings in his first major league outing. On Wednesday, he surrendered two hits in one inning of work and was optioned to Indianapolis after the game. In 27 outings with Indy this season, Spitzbarth has gone 3-2 with a 1.41 ERA (5er/32.0ip), 1.03 WHIP and .179 average against (20-for-112).

THIS WEEK IN HISTORY VS. IOWA: From Aug. 5-7, 1997, the Indians and I-Cubs faced off in their final series against each other before a 23-season hiatus. Indianapolis outscored Iowa 15-4 en route to a three-game sweep on the road and finished the season with a five-game winning streak against the Cubs. Brian Hunter, Eric Owens and Aaron Boone each hit safely in all three games of the series, with Hunter leading off the series with two extra-base hits, a triple and home run, two runs scored and two RBI.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.