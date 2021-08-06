Fan Batting Practice & Chicago Cubs Game Watch at Principal Park on Saturday, August 14

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs will be hosting a special fan batting practice session and Chicago Cubs game watch on Saturday, August 14th at Principal Park. Gates will open at 4:30 PM leading into the live broadcast of the Chicago Cubs game from Miami starting at 5:10 PM on Marquee Sports Network courtesy of Mediacom.

While attendees are watching the Chicago Cubs on the video board in right field, they will also have the opportunity to participate in an on-field fan batting practice during the event.

For $20, participants in the Fan Batting Practice will get:

10 swings from a pitching machine (or tee) in the batters box at home plate

Their name announced on the PA system

Their name listed on the video board in left field.

Registration is limited to 150 people for fan batting practice, and fans of all ages are eligible to participate. There is no admission cost to attend the game watch.

Batters are encouraged to bring their own equipment. Helmets will be required while batting. The Iowa Cubs will have a limited selection of helmets and bats available at the event. Only tennis shoes will be allowed on the field, no cleats.

Prior to the game, fans can watch an exclusive panel discussion with Marquee Sports Network personalities hosted by Iowa Cubs broadcaster Alex Cohen and Marquee Sports analyst Elise Menaker. During the event, those in attendance can sign up to win great prizes that will be drawn each inning from the Iowa Cubs, Marquee Sports Network and Mediacom including autographed memorabilia, apparel and more!

Principal Park is a cashless facility. Only debit and credit cards will be accepted. There are two Reverse ATM machines on-site that can convert cash into a pre-paid MasterCard debit card. Only bags smaller than an 8.5" x 11" will be allowed into the ballpark.

Concession stands and the Iowa Cubs Team Store will be available to fans throughout the event. Parking at Principal Park will be free.

