Bulls Rout Redbirds 16-3

DURHAM - Bulls designated hitter Josh Lowe and left fielder Dalton Kelly hit back-to-back home runs and drove in five runs, while Durham's eleven-run sixth frame put the exclamation mark on a 16-3 seven-inning victory over the Memphis Redbirds on Friday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Following a two-hour and thirty-five minute rain delay, SS Taylor Walls drew a walk, stole second and then moved to third on a passed ball, before Lowe walked and combined with Walls on a double steal, with Walls swiping home after Lowe took second. Two frames later, Lowe launched a three-run blast to right to extend the advantage to 4-0, with Kelly crushing his team-leading 17th longball three pitches later to make it a five-run game.

After Memphis cut the deficit to 5-2 with a two-spot in the sixth, the Bulls surged ahead with their 11-run sixth. 3B Tristan Gray clubbed a bases-clearing triple before a trio of bases-loaded walks pushed the Bulls' total past double digits, as run-scoring knocks from RF Miles Mastrobuoni, C Brett Sullivan and CF Vidal Brujan capped Durham's largest single-inning scoring output this year.

Eight of nine batters in the Bulls batting order scored a run, with seven of those eight hitters coming plateward twice or more. All of one Durham hitter drove in at least one run as well. The 11-run sixth marked the first time the Bulls have scored ten or more runs in an inning since plating 11 runs on June 24, 2017 versus Charlotte.

Bulls starter Tobias Myers (5.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 6 K) earned his first Triple-A victory, while Phoenix Sanders (1.1 IP, 2 H, K) notched his second save. Redbirds right-hander Johan Oviedo (5.0 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 6 K) suffered the defeat.

The two teams are set to face off again on Saturday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm ET. Durham's starting pitcher has not yet been announced, while Memphis is anticipated to turn to RHP Jake Woodford (0-1, 4.50). Tickets for that game, as well as all remaining Bulls home games are available and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com.

