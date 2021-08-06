Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: August 6, 2021

Friday, August 6th 5:35 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (40-41) at Durham Bulls (52-28) Game 4 of 6

Durham Bulls Athletic Park / Durham, NC Game #82 of 130 Away Game #40 of 65

RHP Johan Oviedo (1-1, 5.68 ERA) vs. RHP Tobias Myers (0-0, 11.25 ERA)

MiLB.tv & First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds made it back-to-back victories over the Durham Bulls thanks to a 3-1 win on Thursday night. The 'Birds got an excellent start from Zack Thompson, who hurled six innings of one-run ball. Thompson has now posted a 1.06 ERA over his last three starts. Trailing 1-0 in the fourth inning, Memphis tied the game on a solo home run from Nolan Gorman. Later in the inning, Juan Yepez scored all the way from first base on a throwing error to give the Redbirds a 2-1 lead. The game remained 2-1 until the top of the ninth inning when Rayder Ascanio looped an RBI single into right field to add an insurance run. Memphis received outstanding work from its bullpen in the ballgame, as Jesús Cruz, Junior Fernández and Grant Black combined to pitch three scoreless innings with five strikeouts.

Memphis Starter: Johan Oviedo will make his fifth start of the season for the Redbirds today. In his last start on July 31 against Gwinnett, Oviedo yielded two runs in five innings and took the loss. The 23-year-old's only other start with the 'Birds since May was on July 14 against Norfolk when he picked up the win, striking out eight in a six-inning outing. Oviedo has made 14 appearances and 13 starts in the major leagues with St. Louis this season. He is 0-5 with a 4.91 ERA in 62.1 innings of work with the Cardinals. Oviedo has allowed three earned runs or less in 11 of his 14 MLB appearances this season. Today will be his second start of the season against Durham. On May 9, Oviedo allowed five run in 2.2 innings against the Bulls.

Durham Starter: Tobias Myers will make his third start of the season for Durham this evening. On July 31, Myers allowed five runs in five innings against Norfolk. His other start with the Bulls came on July 25 when he allowed five runs in three innings against Charlotte. The 22-year-old began the season with Double-A Montgomery and went 5-3 with a 3.32 ERA before his promotion to Durham. In 59.2 innings with Montgomery, Myers struck out 81 batters. Myers was selected in the sixth round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles out of Winter Haven High School in Florida. He was traded to Tampa Bay on July 31, 2017 in exchange for Tim Beckham.

Juan Gone: Juan Yepez has been on fire over his last 14 games. During that stretch, Yepez is 16-53 (.302) with seven home runs, 14 RBI, 11 runs scored and eight walks. Yepez has four home runs and seven RBI over his last eight games.

Making History: The Memphis Redbirds franchise-record 15-game winning streak came to an end a week ago at AutoZone Park. The streak is tied for the longest at any level of affiliated baseball this season. It lasted from July 9-26 and encompassed the final two games of a series in Louisville, a six-game home sweep of the Norfolk Tides and a seven-game sweep of another series in Louisville.

Starting Strong: Redbirds starters have been absolutely outstanding over the last 15 games. During that stretch, starters for Memphis have allowed only nine earned runs in 65.1 innings for an astounding ERA of 1.24.

Redbirds and Bulls: This week marks the second series all-time between Memphis and Durham as division opponents. The two teams met in the first series of the season at AutoZone Park from May 4-9, with the Bulls winning five of the six games. Memphis was a member of the PCL from 1998-2020 while Durham played in the International League from 1998-2020. The Redbirds and Bulls did meet in the Triple-A National Championship in 2009, 2017 and 2018. The Bulls took home the title in 2009 and 2017 while Memphis won the Triple-A crown in 2018.

