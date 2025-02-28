Game Day, Game 58, Firebirds at Storm - 7 p.m.

February 28, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







GAME 58 - Firebirds at Storm

Sleeman Centre

Guelph, Ontario

7:07 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Kaden Pitre had two goals and two assists, Nathan Aspinall put up a goal and two assists and the Firebirds rode five unanswered goals to a 6-2 win over the Sarnia Sting on Wednesday night at the Dort Financial Center.

THE PLAYOFF PICTURE: Flint enters Friday night's game sitting in sixth place in the Western Conference with 11 games remaining in the regular season. The Firebirds are four points up on the seventh-place Soo Greyhounds and six points ahead of the Owen Sound Attack and Sarnia Sting, who are tied for eighth. The Birds trail the fifth-place Erie Otters by seven points. Flint has two games remaining against Sarnia, one game against Erie, one with Owen Sound and one against the Soo.

STRINGING WINS TOGETHER: The Firebirds' win on Wednesday night was their third in a row. That winning streak comes on the heels of a three-game losing streak. The Birds are outscoring the opposition, 13-7 during their winning streak.

BRICK WALL: Nathan Day stopped 25 of the 27 shots he faced on Wednesday night in the 6-2 win against Sarnia. Day has started each of Flint's last nine games and has gone 5-4-0-0 with a 2.44 GAA and a .918 save percentage. The Edmonton Oilers prospect leads the league in both games played (51) and minutes played (2,922).

PITRE HEATING UP: Kaden Pitre had two goals and two assists on Wednesday night against Sarnia, his third game with four or more points this season. Pitre leads the Firebirds with 48 points on 20 goals and 28 assists. He is second on the team in both goals and assists and is the only Firebird to score 20 goals in a Flint uniform this season. Leading scorer Sam McCue had 18 of his 27 with Owen Sound. The Tampa Bay Lightning prospect has five goals and 10 assists in his last nine games.

ODDS AND ENDS: Nathan Aspinall had a goal and two assists on Wednesday, his second three-point game in his last three outings...Flint is 1-1-0-0 against Guelph this season. The Firebirds won, 7-2, during their first visit to Guelph on October 25...Flint has won four of its last six road games. The Firebirds are 12-13-2-2 away from home this season.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will stay on the road on Saturday night and head to Erie to take on the Otters for the second time this week. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. at the Erie Insurance Arena.

Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2025

