The Road Ahead: Huge Homestand for the Dogs

February 28, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







The Brantford Bulldogs (36-17-5-0) enjoyed a successful trip to eastern Ontario last week, going 2-1 against divisional rivals Peterborough, Kingston, and Ottawa.

Nick Lardis set a Bulldogs record with his 103rd point of the season as the team held on to top spot in the Eastern Conference, currently tied with Oshawa at 77 points apiece.

The Dogs will look to keep it rolling this week with a pair of home games on the weekend.

Game 1: Friday, February 28th vs Oshawa Generals

The Bulldogs begin a three-game homestand with a Friday night tilt against the Oshawa Generals (36-17-3-2). The Bulldogs lead the season series 5-2.

Storyline to watch:

The top two teams in the OHL's Eastern Conference will battle in a Friday night contest with a crucial pair of points on the line. The Bulldogs have managed to stop the Generals in their tracks this season, winning five of the previous seven matchups, including going three-for-three at home.

The season series wraps up on Friday, with Oshawa looking to get revenge for the previous losses and take the #1 seed in the conference in front of Brantford's own crowd.

It doesn't get any better than this, two of the top teams in the league, Friday night, a packed Civic Centre, and a crucial win on the line.

Game 2: Saturday, March 1st vs Peterborough Petes

The Bulldogs continue their homestand with a East Division clash against the Peterborough Petes (16-34-2-5). The Bulldogs have won all five matchups vs the Petes this season.

Storyline to watch:

The calendar flips to March as the Bulldogs look to complete the season sweep of the Petes on Saturday night. These two teams last played just a week ago, where Nick Lardis scored a hat-trick against his former team, reaching the 60-goal plateau and leading the way in a 4-3 victory.

The Dogs held off a late Peterborough comeback to take the win in regulation, and the Petes will want redemption for last week's loss.

Another important two points are on the line as the Bulldogs aim to keep the top spot in the conference, and a hungry Petes team looks to play spoiler and take the final game of the season series.

