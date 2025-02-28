Spitfires Fall in Kingston 4-2

February 28, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







The Spitfires travelled to Kingston for a matchup with the Frontenacs. They are currently in 4 th place in the Eastern Conference but just one point out of 1 st as the East has heated up. The Spitfires sit in 2 nd place in the West and were coming off a big win last night in Peterborough 7-1. On Friday, the Frontenacs were able to make the most of their chances and Schenkel would stone the Spitfires offence and the Fronts won 4-2.

In the first period, both teams would have a feeling-out process as these teams have not faced each other this season. A familiar face in McNamara was back to his old team and he would open the scoring. A great play going wide and he went five-hole on Schenkel. A few minutes later, Davis would appear to score on a deflection goal which looked to be good but was called back on a questionable high-stick call. Just two minutes after the disallowed goal, the Frontenacs would score and we were tied 1-1 heading into the second period.

In the second period, the Spitfires would turn the puck over and Uronen would score to put the Fronts up 2-1. Just three minutes later, the Frontenacs would score again and go up 3-1. The Spitfires had a few chances, but Schenkel stopped them all in the frame.

In the third period, the Spitfires would have plenty of chances stopped. Late in the game, McNamara would score his 2 nd of the game and the Spitfires were within 1 with 5:15 to play. Just two minutes later, the Frontenacs would score and go up 4-2 and hold on for the win.

The Spitfires are back in action on Sunday in Ottawa, puck drop is scheduled for 2:05pm.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.