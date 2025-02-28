Spitfires Fall in Kingston 4-2
February 28, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
The Spitfires travelled to Kingston for a matchup with the Frontenacs. They are currently in 4 th place in the Eastern Conference but just one point out of 1 st as the East has heated up. The Spitfires sit in 2 nd place in the West and were coming off a big win last night in Peterborough 7-1. On Friday, the Frontenacs were able to make the most of their chances and Schenkel would stone the Spitfires offence and the Fronts won 4-2.
In the first period, both teams would have a feeling-out process as these teams have not faced each other this season. A familiar face in McNamara was back to his old team and he would open the scoring. A great play going wide and he went five-hole on Schenkel. A few minutes later, Davis would appear to score on a deflection goal which looked to be good but was called back on a questionable high-stick call. Just two minutes after the disallowed goal, the Frontenacs would score and we were tied 1-1 heading into the second period.
In the second period, the Spitfires would turn the puck over and Uronen would score to put the Fronts up 2-1. Just three minutes later, the Frontenacs would score again and go up 3-1. The Spitfires had a few chances, but Schenkel stopped them all in the frame.
In the third period, the Spitfires would have plenty of chances stopped. Late in the game, McNamara would score his 2 nd of the game and the Spitfires were within 1 with 5:15 to play. Just two minutes later, the Frontenacs would score and go up 4-2 and hold on for the win.
The Spitfires are back in action on Sunday in Ottawa, puck drop is scheduled for 2:05pm.
