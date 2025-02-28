Kitchener Hosts Sarnia, Battle It out with Sting to End February

February 28, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers prepare to host the Sarnia Sting for the last time this season on Friday at The Aud, their final game of February. The Blueshirts look to continue their winning ways in search of their fourth straight victory. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.  Tonight's game is sponsored by Martin's Family Fruit Farm.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 469 (Ontario)

Video Stream: OHL Live on CHL TV

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Last Meeting:

Kitchener and Sarnia last met in the middle of December at Progressive Auto Sales Arena for the second and final time this season. In round three of the four-game regular season series, Sarnia edged out a narrow 3-2 win on home ice. However, it was Kitchener who broke the ice, taking a convincing 2-0 lead just over midway through the first period with two power play goals off the sticks of Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks) and Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights). Trailing by two, Sarnia would Sting the Blueshirts in the final two frames, scoring three unanswered goals to win outright, 3-2. In goal for the Rangers, Jason Schaubel turned aside 20 of 23 shots faced in the contest.

Over the Years:

Friday's game is the fourth and final of this Western Conference matchup, with the Rangers going 2-1-0-0 this season in three previous meetings against the Sting. The last time Sarnia came to Kitchener, the Rangers earned a dominant 6-1 victory. Last season, Kitchener swept the season set, going a perfect 4-0-0-0 against Sarnia. Since 2019, the East Avenue Blue holds an overall record of 15-6-0-1 against the Sting, going 8-2-0-1 on home ice over that stretch.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (41-13-4-1)

Third in the Western Conference, Fifth in the OHL

Kitchener collected two more points on Tuesday, defeating their Highway Seven rivals, the Guelph Storm. In a 6-1 final, the Blueshirts dominated to win their third straight game. After Guelph opened the scoring, Kitchener would register six unanswered goals - two of which were on the power play. Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche) started the Rangers' scoring ways, tying the game, 1-1, before Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), in his return to game action, gave Kitchener a 2-1 lead after 40 minutes. In the third, the Rangers strung together four goals, including two from Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks), who buried a highlight-reel 'Michigan' goal. Haeden Ellis and Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators) added the final touches with goals of their own, cementing a 6-1 victory. It was a collective effort from the Blueshirts, who had 12 different point-getters. In net, Rangers goaltender Jackson Parsons posted a .963 save percentage after stopping 26 of 27 shots.

With five power play opportunities, the Rangers went 2-for-5 in the game, striking twice on the man advantage, improving their units to 22.5% on the season. On the penalty kill, the Rangers gave up a goal on the Storm's lone opportunity, now boasting an 84.6% overall through 59 games played.

Rangers to Watch

In his return to action, Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators) wasted no time in getting on the scoresheet - burying his 19th of the season on Tuesday night. Before suffering an upper-body injury, Ellinas had two goals and four assists for a six-point total in his previous four games. The Senators' prospect is having a strong sophomore campaign, already tying his 2023-24 point total (33) in just 42 games. Ellinas has two goals and an assist in three games against Sarnia this season, and he'll look to build off his recent outing on Friday.

Luca Romano added two assists against the Storm to his now 44-point total this season, with three points in his last two contests. Romano has now doubled his freshman 22-point total, with 21 goals, 23 assists, and 44 points this season. The sophomore has registered a point in four of his last five games and quickly become a reliant offensive presence for the Rangers this season. In three meetings with Sarnia in 2024, Romano had at least a point in each, totaling four points (2G, 2A), trying to stay the course on Friday.

Tanner Lam leads the Blueshirts in assists with 36 this season, flourishing in a puck-moving, facilitating role. After a strong freshman campaign, finishing with 13 goals, 18 assists, and 31 points, Lam has made his presence known in his sophomore season, racking up 10 goals, 36 assists, and 46 points in 58 games. Lam has five assists in his last five games and three helpers in two meetings against Sarnia this season - and he'll be looking to add to that total on Friday.

SCOUTING THE STING (19-27-4-7)

Ninth in the Western Conference, 17th in the OHL

The Sting dropped their second game in a row, falling 6-2 to the Flint Firebirds on Wednesday at Dort Financial Center. Sarnia got off to a convincing start after Lukas Fischer put the first goal on the board to give the Sting a 1-0 lead just under five minutes into the game. After Flint responded with a goal of their own nearly 10 minutes later, Mitch Young restored the Sting's one-goal lead before the first period ended. However, the tables would turn in the Firebirds' favour. Throughout the remaining two frames, Flint would proceed to put five goals in Sarnia's net, including one on the power play and another on the penalty kill, sealing the deal on a 6-2 victory. Despite the result, Sting goaltender Nick Surzycia made 40 saves in the loss.

In the game, Sarnia had three chances on the power play, but the club struck out, going 0-for-3 on the man advantage. Flint was granted two opportunities on the power play, converting on one chance in the second period and going 1-for-2 on the night. Through 57 games played, the Sting has a success rate on the power play of just 13.7% and a 74.1% efficiency rating on the penalty kill.

Following Friday's visit to Kitchener, Sarnia returns to Progressive Auto Sales Arena for the opening game of a home-and-home series against the Guelph Storm on Sunday.

Sting to Watch:

Ryan Brown earned the game's first star over two months ago when the Rangers and Sting last met. Brown recorded a goal and an assist in Sarnia's 3-2 win against Kitchener. Since then, Brown has climbed up the Sting's points leaderboard, currently ranking fourth with 36 points. The second-year forward also ranks fourth in goals (14) and fifth in assists (22) on the team. Brown has nearly doubled his production from his first season and will be in pursuit of continuing his efficient 2024-25 campaign on Friday in Kitchener.

Zach Filak is tied for the team lead in points (38) and second in assists (27) through 57 games. Filak, competing in his fourth season with Sarnia, is projected for a career-high 45 points this season. Representing the team as an assistant captain, the senior forward has found his role as a distributor for the Sting. His assist against Kitchener in December came as part of a five-assist in a three-game stretch. Going scoreless in his previous two games, Filak will be looking to channel his overall season success on Friday.

Beckham Edwards is a player to watch out for with the puck on his stick in Kitchener. Edwards, the freshman, has impressed this season with a team-high 21 goals, to go along with 14 assists and 35 points. The forward has been hot as of late, scoring three goals in his last four games, including a multi-goal performance against the Windsor Spitfires last Friday. Edwards has failed to record a point in two games against the Rangers this season, but he'll be looking to change that in the final showdown come Friday.

Drafted Sting:

The Sting have one player that has been drafted to the NHL. Lukas Fischer (St. Louis Blues) is the lone player from the 2024-25 Sting roster to have been drafted. Fischer was selected in the second round (56th overall) in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

RANGERS REACH

BROADCAST COVERAGE

Friday's game against the Sarnia Sting will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20) and can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 469 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on OHL Live on CHL TV. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

To open March, the Rangers will head to Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre for a clash with the Owen Sound Attack on Saturday, March 1st. The Blueshirts will then return home to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium to kick off a three-game homestand against the Windsor Spitfires on Friday, March 7th, for the club's International Women's Day Game. Puck drop against the Attack is set for 7:00 p.m.

