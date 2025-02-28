Gens Head to Brantford with First Place on the Line

February 28, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals head west in an important divisional game as they take on the Brantford Bulldogs for the final time this season.

As it stands right now the Gens and Dogs sit tied for first in both the conference and division sitting with 77 points. Oshawa has been playing well of late going 8-2-0-0 in their last 10 games and coming off an emotional win against the Kingston Frontenacs.

The Bulldogs have also been on fire of late going 8-1-1-0 in their last 10 games to help them surge up the standings. Brantford's special team units have been a large part of the team's success as they have the best powerplay percentage in the league and the third-best penalty kill to boot.

The last time these two teams faced off was in the middle of January for a home-and-home, and it was the Bulldogs taking both games with the second being a 5-3 victory.

After the Bulldogs scored the lone goal in the first it was Colby Barlow tying things up at one. That would be short-lived though as Brantford would get one of their own restoring their one-goal lead.

It was the Bulldogs opening up a two-goal lead to start the third period before Luca Marrelli cut the lead in half. Brantford would go on to add an empty net goal before Brooks Rogowski scored, just for the Bulldogs to add a second empty net goal.

The Generals return to home ice Sunday as they take on the London Knights in a rematch of last year's OHL Championship.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.