Rangers Close the Book on February with Comeback OT Victory

February 28, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers' Adrian Misaljevic versus Sarnia Sting's Hughston Hurt

Kitchener, ON - The Rangers win their ninth game while trailing after two periods of play and erase another two-goal third period deficit to defeat the Sarnia Sting 4-3 in overtime. The Rangers extend their win streak to four. Christian Humphreys, who scored the game winner now has points in three straight games, earning seven points (2G, 5A). Cameron Reid extended his point streak to four with a goal in the game and has surpassed the 50-point mark on the season, Jack Pridham has scored in three consecutive games brining his season total up to 23, and Jason Schaubel earned his eighth win in his young OHL career making 22 stops.

Sarnia jumped out to a 1-0 lead midway through first before Luca Romano sent the teams to the locker room tied after 20 minutes. Sarnia scored two unanswered in the middle frame through Dylan Luecke and Ryan Brown to double up on the Rangers after 40 minutes of play. The Rangers responded with two unanswered goals of their own in the third period to force overtime. Cameron Reid cut the lead to one and Jack Pridham got the equalizer. In the overtime frame, Christian Humphreys collected the puck up at the blueline and skated in to roof the puck short side and earn the extra point for Kitchener.

Attendance: 6,942

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KIT 0, SAR 1

9:23 Lukas Fischer (15) - Easton Wainwright

KIT 1, SAR 1

17:44 Luca Romano (22) - Haeden Ellis, Cameron Arquette

2nd Period

KIT 1, SAR 2

6:56 Dylan Luecke (4) - Ryan Brown, Mitch Young

KIT 1, SAR 3

12:26 Ryan Brown (15) - Unassisted

3rd Period

KIT 2, SAR 3

4:13 Cameron Reid (14) - Cameron Mercer

KIT 3, SAR 3

13:41 Jack Pridham (23) - Trent Swick, Cameron Reid

Overtime

KIT 4, SAR 3

1:17 Christian Humphreys (7) - Matthew Andonovski, Jack Pridham

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Christian Humphreys (1G, 1A, GWG)

Second Star: Luca Romano (1G)

Third Star: Nick Surzycia (33 Saves)

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 37 - SAR 25

Power play: KIT 0/3 - SAR 0/2

FO%: KIT 59% - SAR 41%

The Starting Goalies:

W: Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 22/25 Saves, Three Goals Against

L: Nick Surzycia (SAR) - 33/37 Saves, Four Goals Against

UP NEXT:

To open March, the Rangers will head to Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre for a clash with the Owen Sound Attack on Saturday, March 1st. The Blueshirts will then return home to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium to kick off a three-game homestand against the Windsor Spitfires on Friday, March 7th, for the club's International Women's Day Game. Puck drop against the Attack is set for 7 pm.

