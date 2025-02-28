Misa Sets Franchise Point Record in Playoff-Clinching Win at Sudbury

Saginaw Spirit's Michael Misa on game night

(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Emmah Cacciotti) Saginaw Spirit's Michael Misa on game night(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Emmah Cacciotti)

Sudbury, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit defeated the Sudbury Wolves 7-2 on Friday, February 28th. Carson Harmer buried two goals while Michael Misa became the Spirit all-time leading scorer with 249 points after picking up two goals and an assist. Kaleb Papineau got the start in net for Saginaw stopping 35 of the 37 shots he faced. Nate Krawchuk was the starting goaltender for Sudbury recording 26 saves on 31 shots. Finn Marshall took over in net for the Wolves and tallied seven saves on nine shots. Saginaw's win clinched their 16th postseason berth in team history.

The Spirit opened the scoring while Sudbury had a delayed penalty as Michael Misa tapped a pass from Josh Glavin into the back of the net. Glavin and Gervais got the assists as Saginaw took an early 1-0 lead.

After 1: SAG 1 - 0 SBY (Total Shots: 9 - 9)

Saginaw took a 2-0 lead as Kristan Epperson tipped the puck over Krawchuk and into the back of the net. Zayne Parekh and Igor Chernyshov picked up the assists while on a man advantage.

Sudbury answered back as Quentin Musty buried a shot from right in front of the crease. Luca Blonda and Chase Coughlan tallied the assists 7:43 into the second period.

Michael Misa extended the Spirit lead as he fired a one-timer into the back of the net. Igor Chernyshov and Zayne Parekh recorded the assists as Saginaw capitalized on the powerplay once again. Misa's 248th career point established a new franchise record, surpassing Ryan McDonough's previous record in 32 fewer games.

Less than a minute later, Carson Harmer batted the puck through the five-hole of Krawchuk while on a man advantage. Igor Chernyshov and Zayne Parekh picked up their third assists of the night as Saginaw took a 4-1 lead.

With just nine seconds remaining in the period, Sebastien Gervais sent a shot from the slot and into the back of the net. Kristian Epperson tallied the assist.

After 2: SAG 5 - 1 SBY (2nd Period Shots: 17 - 11 Totals Shots: 26 - 20)

Finn Marshall replaced Krawchuk in net after he sustained an injury early in the period.

The Wolves put another on the board as Alex Pharand found the back of the net while on the powerplay. Kieron Walton and Nick DeAngelis were credited with the assists.

Carson Harmer made it a 6-2 game as he buried his second goal of the night off the rush. Jacob Cloutier and Calem Mangone recorded the assists 15:59 into the third period.

The Spirit capitalized on the powerplay again as Zayne Parekh found Calem Mangone on the side of the net for a tap-in. Parekh and Misa tallied the assists.

FINAL: SAG 7 - 2 SBY (3rd Period Shots: 14 - 17 Total Shots: 40 - 37)

Powerplays: SAG 4/9 SBY 1/9

Goaltenders: SAG Kaleb Papineau (35 Saves / 37 Shots W) SBY Nate Krawchuk (26 Saves / 31 Shots L) Finn Marshall (7 Saves / 9 Shots)

Saginaw travels to North Bay on Sunday, March 2nd to close out the weekend against the Battalion. Puck drop is set for 2:00 PM.

