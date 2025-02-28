Colts Topple Saginaw on Clifford's Big Night

February 28, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







Prior to the puck being dropped, the Colts honoured two-time Stanley Cup winner and former Colts forward Kyle Clifford with a jersey retirement. With Clifford's #13 being retired, it marks only the third number to be lifted to the rafters of Sadlon Arena.

Saginaw made the trip up to Barrie on Thursday to play the Colts, their first meeting this season. It was a battle of heavyweights from the Eastern and Western conferences, with Barrie sitting second in the East and Saginaw fourth in the West prior to Thursday's game. The Colts had just won their second straight following a five-game slide that plagued their February. For Saginaw, they'd begun to round into form in the latter half of the season and in the leadup to Thursday, entering the matchup with seven wins in their previous 10. Goaltender Sam Hillebrandt got the assignment for Barrie in this one, his first action since February 20th.

The opening two-thirds of the early frame were as evenly matched as possible, neither side taking the edge in goals or shots until the back end of the frame when Barrie began to out-chance their opposition. Prior to the momentum shift, the Colts opened the scoring at 11:46 and elapsed on Gabriel Eliasson's third goal this year. Saginaw responded just two minutes later, tying this bout at a goal apiece. The period would conclude tied at one and Barrie leading in shots 14-8.

Colts captain Beau Jelsma opened the scoring in the middle frame just over five minutes in, giving Barrie a narrow 2-1 lead. Opportunities were abundant at each end making for some exciting hockey. However, it wasn't until the seven-minute mark that the Spirit got on the board again, when they potted back-to-back tallies just 31 seconds apart. No goals were scored after Saginaw tied the game and subsequently took the lead, leaving the score at 3-2 in favour of the Spirit. Saginaw also led in shots after 40 minutes, 26 to Barrie's 25.

The third and final frame contained every bit of intensity as the previous two, major collisions and chippy play were plentiful. Goals were scored too, Owen Van Steensel got on the board first tying the game at 3-3 just two minutes into the period. Then it was his trade mate Anthony Romani scoring again six minutes later, giving the Colts a 4-3 lead. It came down to the wire but when push came to shove, Saginaw was able to tie it late and force overtime. The extra frame lasted 32 seconds before Kashawn Aitcheson could notch his fourth overtime winner this season, two in the last three games.

Barrie's 5-4 win over Saginaw makes it three straight, as they inch even closer to retaking the conference lead. Barrie will look to keep rolling as they get Jaiden Newton back from injury on Saturday against the Frontenacs. Additionally, first-line center Dalyn Wakely will return from suspension on March 7th in the Soo. The Colts and Spirit meet again in Saginaw a week from Thursday's tilt.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.