Game Preview: Rangers Look To Carry Over Success Into March Against Attack In Owen Sound

February 28, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound, ON - The Kitchener Rangers open the month of March in Owen Sound on Saturday, wrapping up their two-game weekend against the Attack. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre.

TV: RogersTV Channel 20 (Kitchener)

TV: Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 469 (Ontario)

Video Stream: OHL Live on CHL TV

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

Live Stats

Live Tweets

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Last Matchup:

Kitchener and Owen Sound faced off against one another for the fifth time on February 7th, where the Rangers earned their third straight victory over the Attack, 4-3. As part of a five-goal first period that saw three power-play markers, Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights) and Adrian Misaljevic scored for the Blueshirts, but Owen Sound found themselves with a slight 3-2 edge after 20 minutes. After a scoreless second, Kitchener rallied a comeback in the late stages of the third, as Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche) and Jakub Chromiak each found the back of the net to give the Rangers a 4-3 advantage and win the game.

Humphreys (1G, 2A), Chromiak (1G, 1A), and Cameron Reid (2A) each add multi-point performances. In the crease, Jason Schaubel made 12 saves before being relieved by Jackson Parsons, who stopped all nine shots he faced in 40 minutes of action.

Over the Years:

Saturday's clash between these Midwest Division rivals is the sixth of eight meetings between Kitchener and Owen Sound this season, with three showdowns set to take place in March. The Rangers have earned at least a point in all five matchups in the 2024-25 campaign, going 4-0-1-0. Last season, Kitchener finished 5-3-0-0 against Owen Sound. In the last five years, the Blueshirts hold an overall record of 23-11-4-1 while going 11-4-3-1 at Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (42-13-4-1)

Third in the Western Conference, Fifth in the OHL

The comeback kids did it again!

Facing off against the Sarnia Sting, the Rangers extended their three-game win streak to four on Friday at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. In a 4-3 overtime result, the teams traded goals in the first period as Sarnia opened the scoring before Luca Romano found the equalizer late in the frame. In the second, Sarnia was able to sting Kitchener, pouncing on the Rangers with two goals nearly six minutes apart to gain a two-goal lead. In the third, Cameron Reid gave the Blueshirts life, scoring just over four minutes into the period and cutting the lead in half before Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks) would pot the tying goal to send the game to overtime. In the extra frame, the comeback was complete as Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche) buried his seventh of the year for the game-winner. Jason Schaubel tended the goal for the Rangers on Friday, turning aside 22 of 25 shots.

Kitchener had three power-play opportunities but couldn't capitalize, finishing 0-for-3 on the night and bringing their success rate on the man advantage to 22.2% through 60 games played. On the other hand, Sarnia had only two chances on the power play, and like the Rangers, failed to convert on either opportunity. With the result, the Blueshirts have a penalty kill efficiency rating of 84.8%.

Rangers to Watch:

Haeden Ellis enters Saturday's contest on a three-game point streak, the longest of his OHL career. Ellis has registered a goal and two assists over that stretch, including a helper against the Sting on Friday. The freshman is competing in his first season with the Rangers after starting the 2024-25 campaign in the USHL with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. Since joining Kitchener, Ellis has three goals and five assists for an eight-point total in 29 games. He'll look to continue his recent success on Saturday.

Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche) has one goal, four assists, and five points in two games against Owen Sound this season. In the last outing against the Attack, Humphreys had a goal and two assists, earning him the game's first star. Humphreys was the hero on Friday at The Aud, securing another two points (1G, 1A), including the game-winning goal in overtime. In his previous three games, Humphreys has seven points (2G, 5A), including a three-point night against the Guelph Storm on Tuesday. The Avalanche prospect has been a steady playmaker and producer, accumulating seven goals, 20 assists, and 27 points through 22 games.

After picking up another assist on Friday against Sarnia, Cameron Arquette has four points (2G, 2A) in his last four games - including a two-goal performance against Barrie on Next Gen Night. Competing in his first full season in a Rangers uniform, Arquette has registered seven goals, six assists, and 13 points in 45 games. Seemingly picking up steam, Arquette will aim to maintain his momentum on Saturday in Owen Sound.

SCOUTING THE ATTACK (21-31-4-3)

Ninth in the Western Conference, 17th in the OHL

Owen Sound had their two-game win streak snapped on Friday against the OHL's top-seeded team, the London Knights, losing by a lopsided 9-1 score. In the first period, the Knights picked up the first two goals of the evening before Cole Zurawski cut the deficit to one. However, Henry Brzustewicz would gain the tally back, restoring London's lead to two goals and a 3-1 score after one. In the middle frame, the Knights essentially put the game out of reach, placing three more goals past Carter George for a commanding 6-1 lead. With 20 minutes to play, London would add three more for good measure just over five minutes into the period for a dominant 9-1 finish. George was heavily tested as the Attack was outshot 44-26 by London, with the netminder making 28 saves with 34 shots against him before Matthew Koprowski entered the game, stopping seven shots.

Owen Sound was granted seven power play opportunities in the game, while London was permitted five, and neither team was able to capitalize, going a combined 0-for-12. Through 59 games, Owen Sound holds a 16.5% power play and an 80.4% penalty kill heading into Saturday's matchup with Kitchener. Following Saturday's game against Kitchener, Owen Sound hits the road for a two-game, back-to-back road trip against the Erie Otters beginning next Friday.

Attack to Watch:

After scoring the Attack's lone goal on Friday, Cole Zurawski has a goal in five straight games. Additionally, the freshman enters Saturday's games against Kitchener on a six-game point streak and has recorded seven points (5G, 2A) over that span. Zurawski was most recently named Rookie of the Week for the second time this season. Since being traded to Owen Sound, Zurawski has seven goals, five assists, and 12 points in 20 games. He has yet to register a point in four games against Kitchener, but he'll be working to change that on Saturday.

Pierce Mbuyi notched a hat-trick in the last game between Kitchener and Owen Sound on February 7th, his second of the season. After picking up an assist against the Knights, Mbuyi sits second on the team in points (43) and goals (25) with 18 helpers. Entering Saturday's meeting against the Rangers, Mbuyi has a goal and an assist in his last three games. With the puck on his stick, Mbuyi is a player to watch in Owen Sound.

Landen Hookey has logged at least a point in all five games against Kitchener this season, totaling seven points (2G, 5A). Hookey leads the Attack in goals (30), assists (33), points (63), short-handed goals (3), and game-winning goals (6). With a 30-33-63 stat line, he has been a driving force for Owen Sound's offence through 59 games. Given his recent track record against the Blueshirtts and his all-around impact this season, he's a player to watch in Saturday's matchup.

Drafted Attack:

The Attack has one player who has been drafted into the NHL. Goaltender Carter George was selected in the second round (57th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft by the Los Angeles Kings.

BROADCAST COVERAGE

Saturday's game against the Owen Sound Attack will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20) and can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 469 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on OHL Live on CHL TV. Additionally, fans can listen to Saturday's action on the radio on CityNews 570 AM CKGL.

UP NEXT:

The Rangers will resume game action on Friday, March 7th, against the Windsor Spitfires for the start of a three-game homestand and the club's International Women's Day Game. The Blueshirts will then wrap up the weekend on Sunday against their Highway Seven rivals, the Guelph Storm, on Sunday, March 9th. Puck drop against the Spitfires is set for 7:00 p.m.

