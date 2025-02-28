Game Day - February 28 - GUE vs. FLNT

February 28, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







It's the Firebirds against the Thunderbirds to close at February's home games.

The Guelph Storm will take the ice in commemorative jerseys designed by Eugene Morrisseau, a Canadian artist and son of the late Norval Morrisseau of the Indian Group of Seven. Taking inspiration from the Guelph Storm logo and Indigenous elder teachings, Eugene created a jersey logo showcasing a grey Thunderbird with crimson and amber design elements. The Thunderbird is rising over the thunder and lighting, which includes the same crimson and amber. When you see thunder and lightning, a storm is brewing and the storm will clean and wipe away anything that stands in its way. The storm is representative of the cleaning and cleansing of Mother Earth, as told by Indigenous elders.

To purchase Guelph Storm tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office sponsored by JL's Home Hardware in the Sports Hall of Fame Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Jett Luchanko

Has 48 points (19 goals, 29 assists) in 34 games this season

Had 3 points (2 goals, 1 assist) in his last game

Has 16 points (6 goals, 10 assists) in his last 10 games

Who to Watch - Flint Firebirds

Kaden Pitre

Has 48 points (20 goals, 28 assists) in 52 games this season

Has 15 points (5 goals, 10 assists) in his last 10 games

Head-to-Head

Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Firebirds 1-1-0-0 Guelph 1-1-0-0

Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Firebirds 0-4-0-0 Guelph 4-0-0-0

Last 5 Years Firebirds 12-7-0-0 Guelph 7-8-3-1

Last 5 Years FLNT vs. GUE @ Guelph Firebirds 7-3-0-0 Guelph 3-4-3-0

Last 5 Years FLNT vs. GUE @ Firebirds Firebirds 5-4-0-0 Guelph 4-4-0-1

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2024-2025 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.