Kingston Hosts the Red Hot Spitfires for the First Time Since 2023

February 28, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Your Kingston Frontenacs play host to the Windsor Spitfires tonight, one of the best team's in the OHL. The Spits come into tonight sitting in second place in the Western Conference and third overall in the OHL. These two teams haven't squared off since November 24th, 2023; a 6-4 win for the Frontenacs. Obviously there have been some massive changes to both rosters since then. Both teams would finish the 2023-24 season in the bottom half of the league, but now both teams are among the very best just a season later. Tonight should be a fantastic matchup between two of the powerhouses that the OHL has to offer.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes in for today's matchup:

Frontenacs have won the last two matchups against the Spitfires, sweeping last season's two game series

Quinton Burns is suiting up for his 211th OHL game tonight, putting him 11th on the franchise leaderboard for games played by a defenseman.

The Final Stretch

The Frontenacs certainly don't have it easy during the final stretch of the regular season. With eleven games left on the schedule the Frontenacs play Windsor twice, Barrie, London, Brantford and Brampton; all very strong teams, especially when you're in the race for first place in the Eastern Conference and the East Division. Kingston is just one point behind the conference leading Brantford Bulldogs with a game in hand, so the Frontenacs control their own destiny.

Getting off on the right foot during this final stretch will be a tall task as the Spitfires are among the very best in the league, and they boast the third and fourth leading scorers in Liam Greentree and Ilya Protas. They also have the first overall pick from the 2024 OHL Priority Selection in Ethan Belchetz. There's no shortage of firepower on the Windsor roster.

Players to Watch

Kingston - Tuomas Uronen (#8)

He's evolved into the gamebreaker that the Frontenacs have been looking for, and he's been on another hot streak as of late. Tuomas Uronen has 14 points in his last 12 games and has been scoring goals when the Frontenacs need them most. In a tie game with the Frontenacs on a powerplay late in the third period against the Kitchener Rangers, Uronen finds a way to get the go ahead goal. He did it again on down 2-1 on the road the next night in Peterborough, getting a shorthanded goal with under 4 minutes to play to tie the game. When needed, the Kerava, Finland native has been clutch; and this is the type of player you need as you head into the playoffs.

Windsor - Ilya Protas (#37)

The Belarussian has been lights out for the Spits this season. As mentioned, he's sitting in 4th in the OHL in points with 101 and has been the perfect running mate to Liam Greentree on Windsor's top line. Protas has a staggering 24 points in his last 9 games, with no signs of slowing down. Protas stands at 6'5" and weighs in at 200lbs, a true power forward. The Frontenacs will have to be on their game tonight as they aim to shut Protas (and Greentree) down.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's Pure Country 99. Fans can also tune in on 102.7 WOW FM to catch the game. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away.

Listen Live (Streaming): Pure Country 99 https://chl.ca/ohl-frontenacs/fronts-radio-streaming-live-on-pure-country-99/

TONIGHT @ 7PM - vs Windsor Spitfires

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.