Lardis Leads Bulldogs to Top Spot; Hamara Skates in 150th OHL Game
February 28, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Brantford Bulldogs News Release
BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Returning home after capturing a pair of wins on their three-game road trip, the Brantford Bulldogs hosted one of their biggest games of the year in a battle for first place in the OHL's Eastern Conference against the Oshawa Genera...
As the puck dropped, Friday night marked Tomas Hamara's 150th OHL Game with the Prague, Czechia native becoming the first import player with the Bulldogs to cross that milestone. Both the Bulldogs & Generals entered Friday night's matchup sitting on 7...
The second period was a goaltender's duel between Ryerson Leenders and Jacob Oster with two of the OHL's elite netminders each stealing away wide-open opportunities to keep the playoff-esq game deadlocked. The Generals nudged ahead on the power-play a...
The Bulldogs appeared to pull ahead early in the third period with Jake O'Brien feeding Josh Avery just inside the left circle who rocketed a shot over Oster's glove. On review the goal was deemed "goaltender interference" on a net front play far earl...
The Brantford Bulldogs return to action on Saturday, March 1st, hosting the Peterborough Petes for the final meeting of the teams on the season with a 7:00pm start time.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2025
- Lardis Leads Bulldogs to Top Spot; Hamara Skates in 150th OHL Game - Brantford Bulldogs
- Game Preview: Rangers Look To Carry Over Success Into March Against Attack In Owen Sound - Kitchener Rangers
- Misa Sets Franchise Point Record in Playoff-Clinching Win at Sudbury - Saginaw Spirit
- Lombardi's Hat Trick Powers Birds to Fourth Straight Win - Flint Firebirds
- Rangers Close the Book on February with Comeback OT Victory - Kitchener Rangers
- Late Gibson Goal Gives Hope, But Bulldogs Hold on for 5-3 Win - Oshawa Generals
- Spitfires Fall in Kingston 4-2 - Windsor Spitfires
- OHL Announces Academic Players of the Month Presented by Hockley Valley Resort - OHL
- The Road Ahead: Huge Homestand for the Dogs - Brantford Bulldogs
- Kingston Hosts the Red Hot Spitfires for the First Time Since 2023 - Kingston Frontenacs
- Game Preview: Spirit at Sudbury Wolves - Saginaw Spirit
- Game Day - February 28 - GUE vs. FLNT - Guelph Storm
- Game Day, Game 58, Firebirds at Storm - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Gens Head to Brantford with First Place on the Line - Oshawa Generals
- Kitchener Hosts Sarnia, Battle It out with Sting to End February - Kitchener Rangers
- Colts Topple Saginaw on Clifford's Big Night - Barrie Colts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Brantford Bulldogs Stories
- Lardis Leads Bulldogs to Top Spot; Hamara Skates in 150th OHL Game
- The Road Ahead: Huge Homestand for the Dogs
- Lardis Sets Bulldogs Single Season Scoring Record in 5-1 Win
- Fronts Halt Bulldogs' Roll in 4-2 Friday Defeat
- Lardis Strikes 60; Thomas Makes History as Dogs Best Petes 4-3