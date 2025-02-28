Lardis Leads Bulldogs to Top Spot; Hamara Skates in 150th OHL Game

February 28, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Returning home after capturing a pair of wins on their three-game road trip, the Brantford Bulldogs hosted one of their biggest games of the year in a battle for first place in the OHL's Eastern Conference against the Oshawa Genera...

As the puck dropped, Friday night marked Tomas Hamara's 150th OHL Game with the Prague, Czechia native becoming the first import player with the Bulldogs to cross that milestone. Both the Bulldogs & Generals entered Friday night's matchup sitting on 7...

The second period was a goaltender's duel between Ryerson Leenders and Jacob Oster with two of the OHL's elite netminders each stealing away wide-open opportunities to keep the playoff-esq game deadlocked. The Generals nudged ahead on the power-play a...

The Bulldogs appeared to pull ahead early in the third period with Jake O'Brien feeding Josh Avery just inside the left circle who rocketed a shot over Oster's glove. On review the goal was deemed "goaltender interference" on a net front play far earl...

The Brantford Bulldogs return to action on Saturday, March 1st, hosting the Peterborough Petes for the final meeting of the teams on the season with a 7:00pm start time.

