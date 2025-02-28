Game Preview: Spirit at Sudbury Wolves

February 28, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sudbury, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit (32-23-2-1) visit the Sudbury Wolves (26-25-5-0) on Friday, February 28th at the Sudbury Community Arena.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 PM.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak Ch. 471 / Eastlink

Last Game:

Saginaw last played on Thursday, February 27th where they fell to the Barrie Colts 5-4 in overtime at the Sadlon Arena. Dima Zhilkin had two goals and Calem Mangone picked up a goal and an assist.

Sudbury last played on Wednesday, February 26th where they fell to the Soo Greyhounds 6-3. Marshall McCharles scored his first career OHL goal despite the loss.

This Season:

Saginaw and Sudbury have faced off once so far this season, back on February 15th where the Spirit won 8-3 at the Dow Event Center. Saginaw scored twice in the first period, including one of three eventual goals from Michael Misa. Kieron Walton added one for Sudbury for a 2-1 game going into the second period. Walton opened the scoring in the second period with his second of the game. The Spirit would then go on to score four in a row, including two more for Misa to complete his hat-trick. Both teams scored once more in the third for a final score of 8-3 in favor of the Spirit.

Players to Watch:

With two assists in Thursday's game against Barrie, Michael Misa extended his point streak to 24 games. Misa now has 115 points (54G-61A) in 55 games played this season. He sits at 246 in his OHL career, one shy of tying Ryan McDonough's franchise record of 247. Rookie Dima Zhilkin is coming off a two-goal performance against Barrie. Zhilkin has 12 goals and 23 assists on the season. Kristian Epperson returns to the lineup for Saginaw after completing a three-game suspension. He finished with a goal and an assist against Sudbury on February 15th and is third in team scoring with 22G-44A-66P.

Kieron Walton played well against Saginaw earlier this season. In their lone matchup, Walton had two goals and an assist. Henry Mews is second on the Wolves in points with 73. In 57 games this season, Mews has 14 goals and 59 assists. Nathan Villeneuve has recorded a point in eight of his last nine games. In that span, Villeneuve totaled eight goals and six assists.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Zayne Parekh (CGY)

Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

Sudbury's NHL Drafted Players:

Henry Mews (CGY)

Quentin Musty (SJ)

Alex Pharand (CHI)

Kieron Walton (WPG)

Nathan Villeneuve (SEA)

