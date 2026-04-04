FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando Pride vs. Angel City FC
Published on April 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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It was vintage NWSL After Dark in Orlando as the Pride and Angel City FC battled to the final whistle. Haley McCutcheon led the way with a brace, while Gisele Thompson answered with a stunning equalizer from distance. McCutcheon had the final say, grabbing a late winner to hand Angel City their first loss of the season.
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