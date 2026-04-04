FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando Pride vs. Angel City FC

Published on April 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC YouTube Video







It was vintage NWSL After Dark in Orlando as the Pride and Angel City FC battled to the final whistle. Haley McCutcheon led the way with a brace, while Gisele Thompson answered with a stunning equalizer from distance. McCutcheon had the final say, grabbing a late winner to hand Angel City their first loss of the season.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







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