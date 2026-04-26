FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Denver Summit FC vs. San Diego Wave FC

Published on April 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC YouTube Video







Melissa Kössler delivers Denver Summit FC's first-ever home goal with Tash Flint scoring the second. But the San Diego Wave come back after the break, scoring three unanswered goals through Lia Godfrey, Kennedy Wesley, and a Dudinha-forced own goal to secure their fifth straight win.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 25, 2026

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