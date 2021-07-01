FNBO Fireworks, Bobblehead Giveaway, Highlight Homestand

PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers will host the Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A, Detroit) for a six-game series from July 6-11. The homestand features the special FNBO Independence Fireworks Series, an Adalberto Mondesi bobblehead giveaway, and more.

The Chasers return to Werner Park on Tuesday, July 6, following a two-week road trip in Des Moines, Iowa, and St. Paul, Minn. It will be the first games this season between the Chasers and the Mud Hens, and the first-ever visit to Werner Park by Toledo. Omaha and Toledo have not played since 1991, the final year of interleague play between the former American Association and International League.

Werner Park will operate at near 100 percent capacity beginning July 1. All tickets will be sold with a specific seat location in a return to the club's standing seating model.

The first 100 fans to show their FNBO card at Werner Park on Tuesday, July 6, will receive up to four free McDonald's Berm tickets for Tuesday's game. July 6 is also a Thank You Tuesday presented by Atlas MedStaff, Nebraska Spine Hospital, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska, and Oxbow Animal Health. Each Thank You Tuesday celebrates front-line workers who have kept us safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, including food service and facility workers, who will be honored at Tuesday's game. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 7, is Bark in the Park presented by Merck. Fans can pre-register their pups. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and gates open at 6:00 p.m. As part of National Hot Dog Month in July, each Wednesday home game will be a Weiner Wednesday, where there will be hot dogs available for one dollar.

Thursday, July 8, is Thirsty Thursday presented by Budweiser and Pepsi, featuring select Budweiser products for $2 and Pepsi products for $1. Following the game, fans can enjoy the first installment of the FNBO Independence Fireworks Series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and gates open at 6:00 p.m.

On Friday, July 9, the first 1,500 fans in attendance at Werner Park will receive an Adalberto Mondesi bobblehead. Fans can also enjoy pregame music near the gates at Werner Park from Tony LaMar. Friday, July 9, is also E-Sports Night presented by Bellevue University, featuring a trailer where fans can play RBI Baseball. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Blue House will perform on Saturday, July 10, from 6:00-7:00 p.m. by the Bud Light Downdraught Bar as part of Bands and Brews presented by J&M Displays and Werner Enterprises. During that time, beers are available for one dollar. Following the game, fans can enjoy the second installment of the FNBO Independence Fireworks Series, one of the biggest fireworks shows in the Omaha metro. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and gates open at 6:00 p.m.

The homestand concludes on Sunday, July 11, with a Family FUNday Sunday presented by Nebraska Medicine, featuring family-friendly activities. It is also a Hy-Vee Canned Food Sunday, meaning fans can bring in three Hy-Vee brand canned goods and exchange them for one free ticket on the McDonald's Berm for that game. All Hy-Vee brand canned goods are donated to the Heartland Hope Mission. The first 250 Lil' Chasers to arrive at Werner Park will receive a free giveaway presented by Atlas MedStaff. Following the game, fans can play catch on the field and Kids Run the Bases presented by Hardee's. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. and gates open at 4:00 p.m.

Below is the game schedule for the six-game series against Toledo:

Tuesday, July 6 - 7:05 p.m. (gates open at 6:00 p.m.) - TICKETS

Wednesday, July 7 - 7:05 p.m. (gates open at 6:00 p.m.) - TICKETS

Thursday, July 8 - 7:05 p.m. (gates open at 6:00 p.m.) - TICKETS

Friday, July 9 - 7:05 p.m. (gates open at 6:00 p.m.) - TICKETS

Saturday, July 10 - 7:05 p.m. (gates open at 6:00 p.m.) - TICKETS

Sunday, July 11 - 5:05 p.m. (gates open at 4:00 p.m.) - TICKETS

