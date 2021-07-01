Thursday's Redbirds Game Postponed Due to Rain: July 1, 2021

MEMPHIS, Tennessee- Thursday night's scheduled game between the Memphis Redbirds and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A affiliate, Miami Marlins) has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as a part of a doubleheader (two seven-inning games) on Friday. The first game will start at 4:30 p.m., with the second game to follow after the conclusion of game one. Gates will open at AutoZone Park at 4:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

As Thursday night's game was postponed prior to its start, the original ticket purchaser will receive a credit equal to the amount paid for the ticket posted to their MyTickets account.

Fans who purchased All-You-Can-Eat cookout tickets for Friday night's game will be able to enjoy the cookout from 5:30-8:00 p.m. on Friday evening. Fireworks will follow the conclusion of the second game on Friday night, presented by the Tennessee Lottery.

For more details and ticket information regarding tonight's postponement, please visit MemphisRedbirds.com.

