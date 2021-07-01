Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: July 1, 2021

July 1, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







Thursday, July 1st 7:10 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (19-31) vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (27-21) Game 3 of 6

AutoZone Park / Memphis, TN Game #51 of 120 Home Game #27 of 60

RHP Tommy Parsons (1-4, 6.27 ERA) vs. LHP Brandon Leibrandt (0-1, 5.06 ERA)

MiLB.tv & First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Redbirds used stellar starting pitching and another late rally to beat Jacksonville by a 6-3 final at AutoZone Park on Wednesday night. Before the regularly scheduled game could start, the Redbirds and Jumbo Shrimp had to complete the game that was suspended in the bottom of the sixth inning on Tuesday night. The game eventually ended in a 6-4 win for Jacksonville in 10 innings. When the regularly scheduled game finally got underway, Matthew Liberatore bullied his way to one heck of an outing. The top prospect in the Cardinals' system went eight innings, allowing three runs (all earned) on five hits with one walk and six strikeouts. He went the longest of any Memphis starter in an outing this season. In the bottom of the eighth, the 'Birds bats backed up Liberatore and gave him the win with a flurry of runs, plating four runners on four hits plus two walks and an error.

Memphis Starter: Tommy Parsons will make his 10th appearance and sixth start of the season for the Redbirds today. Parsons' last outing came in relief at Toledo on Sunday, allowing two earned runs on three hits in 2.0 innings pitched. The 25-year-old has hit a rough patch over his last six outings, allowing 26 earned runs in 26.2 innings during that stretch. Parsons' last start came at Indianapolis on June 16th, allowing four earned runs on six hits in 5.0 innings pitched.

Jacksonville Starter: Brandon Leibrandt makes his first start and just his second appearance with the Jumbo Shrimp so far this season. The lefthander began the season with Pensacola (AA), posting a 6.61 ERA in seven starts with 21 strikeouts and 14 walks in 31.1 IP. His first appearance with Jacksonville was an elongated relief outing on June 26th at Durham, allowing three runs (all earned) on eight hits in 5.1 innings pitched. The former Florida State Seminole made his MLB debut with Miami last season, recording a 2.00 ERA in five relief appearances.

Welcome to the Future: Nolan Gorman, a consensus top-three prospect in the Cardinals' system, was promoted to Memphis from Springfield on Monday afternoon. The 19th overall pick in the 2018 Draft was starring at the Double-A level, slashing .288/.354/.508 with 11 home runs and 27 RBIs in 43 games. The Arizona native helped rally the Redbirds to victory on Wednesday night, smacking a game-tying single in the bottom of the eighth. Gorman already has a unique tie to Memphis. His childhood friend is Matthew Liberatore - they grew up playing youth baseball together in suburban Phoenix.

Roster Shuffle: Monday and Tuesday brought not one, not two, not three...but EIGHT roster moves for the Redbirds. Aside from Nolan Gorman's promotion, some of the notables were the promotion of Roel Ramírez and Brandon Waddell to St. Louis, along with the release of Matt Szczur and John Nogowski being designated for assignment. The flurry of roster moves continued on Wednesday and Thursday, as four more moves were made. Lars Nootbaar's return to Memphis from St. Louis highlights all the recent roster movement. Before his call-up to the Cardinals on June 22, the former USC Trojan was slashing .329/.430/.557 with five home runs and 17 RBIs.

A Welcome Addition: Juan Yepez has provided a boost to the Redbirds' lineup since his promotion from Double-A Springfield at the beginning of June. Over his last 19 games, Yepez is 17-54 (.315) with two home runs and 10 RBIs. Yepez is in the midst of an eight-game hitting streak and has appeared at first base, third base, left field, right field and designated hitter.

Wait, Who Are You?: For the first time ever, the Memphis Redbirds will play the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp this week. Jacksonville, who has been affiliated with the Marlins franchise since 2009, moved up to the Triple-A level as part of the restructuring of the Minor League this season.

