Jumbo Shrimp, Redbirds Postponed Thursday
July 1, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -Thursday's scheduled contest between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and the Memphis Redbirds has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Friday, with first pitch of game one scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Game two will get underway approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Each game will be a seven-inning contest.
Coverage will begin at 5:15 p.m. on ESPN 690 as well as online on the ESPN 690 Facebook page and on MiLB.tv.
