Jumbo Shrimp, Redbirds Postponed Thursday

July 1, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. -Thursday's scheduled contest between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and the Memphis Redbirds has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Friday, with first pitch of game one scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Game two will get underway approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Each game will be a seven-inning contest.

Coverage will begin at 5:15 p.m. on ESPN 690 as well as online on the ESPN 690 Facebook page and on MiLB.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from July 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.