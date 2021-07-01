Buffalo and Lehigh Valley Rained out in Trenton on Thursday

The Buffalo Bisons and Lehigh Valley IronPigs were postponed on Thursday due to inclement weather in Trenton, NJ. The two teams will play a single-admission doubleheader on Friday, July 2. The first of two seven-inning games will begin at 5:00 p.m. at Trenton Thunder Ballpark on Friday.

Buffalo has won each of the first two games of the series against the IronPigs, as part of a six-game series in the Garden State that will conclude on Sunday night.

