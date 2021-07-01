Buffalo and Lehigh Valley Rained out in Trenton on Thursday
July 1, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
The Buffalo Bisons and Lehigh Valley IronPigs were postponed on Thursday due to inclement weather in Trenton, NJ. The two teams will play a single-admission doubleheader on Friday, July 2. The first of two seven-inning games will begin at 5:00 p.m. at Trenton Thunder Ballpark on Friday.
Buffalo has won each of the first two games of the series against the IronPigs, as part of a six-game series in the Garden State that will conclude on Sunday night.
