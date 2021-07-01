Iowa Loses Second Straight Extra Inning Game

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Iowa Cubs (18-30) got out to an early lead, but fell 7-6 in 12 innings to the Indianapolis Indians (27-23), Thursday night at Victory Field.

It was a perfect start to the game for Iowa, scoring two runs in the top of the first inning on an Alfonso Rivas two-out, bases loaded single. In the bottom of the inning, starter Cory Abbott fed off of the offense's energy and struck out the side.

Abbott tallied 10 strikeouts over five, three-run innings. He allowed the three earned runs on eight hits and just one walk. Indianapolis scored one run in the third and two in the fourth, an inning that the Indians started with four straight singles.

Iowa tied the game in the seventh inning when Michael Hermosillo hit a two-out double, scoring Nico Hoerner from first base. Indy quickly took the lead back with an unearned run, as Bligh Madris got his third hit of the night, an RBI single.

The Indians would bring a 4-3 lead into the ninth, but back-to-back singles from Tony Wolters and Abiatal Avelino tied the game at four. Austin Davis would buckle down and close out the inning, using a double play to keep the score locked at four.

Scott Effross entered the game for Iowa and struck out two batters to send the game to extras. Each team scored a run in the 10th inning, and was held scoreless in the 11th, but Iowa couldn't keep up with Indianapolis in the 12th.

Down 6-5, Indianapolis got a two-run single from Christian Bethancourt to win the game 7-6. It was Bethancourt's second straight game hitting an extra inning walk-off against the I-Cubs.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Cory Abbott struck out 10 batters, good for his second-highest mark of the season. His season high mark of 13 strikeouts was set on May 30 against St. Paul.

- After playing just two extra inning games coming into the series, the I-Cubs have now played back-to-back extra inning games, doubling their season total.

- Tonight marked the longest game Iowa has played in both time of game and innings, playing a three hour and 56 minute, 12 inning game.

Iowa and Indianapolis will play game four of the six-game series with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 pm CT tomorrow at Victory Field. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

