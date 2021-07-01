Bullpen Strong, But Saints Fall to Storm Chasers 6-1
July 1, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - St. Paul Saints News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - It was Michael Pineda's turn to join the St. Paul Saints on a Major League rehab assignment as the Minnesota Twins try to get back to full strength. The right-hander worked four innings, but a four-run second inning proved to be the difference in a 6-1 loss to the Omaha Storm Chasers on Thursday night at CHS Field in front of 6,012.
In the first the Storm Chasers got to Pineda when Rudy Martin doubled off the wall in right-center. A wild pitch sent him to third and Gabriel Cancel walked. A deep fly to left by Ryan McBroom scored Martin giving the Storm Chasers a 1-0 lead.
In the second the Storm Chasers added four more as Bubba Starling led off with an infield single back to the mound. A walk to Meibrys Viloria was followed by a bunt from Alcides Escobar who reached on a throwing error from catcher Roberto Peña that loaded the bases. Anderson Miller knocked home a pair with a two-run double that made it 3-0. Erick Mejia made it 5-0 with a two-run single.
Pineda settled down after that retiring nine in a row before walking the leadoff batter in the fifth. He went 4.0+ innings allowing five runs (four earned) on four hits while walking three and striking out one over 75 pitches, 45 for strikes.
The Saints got on the board in the sixth when Drew Maggi clubbed a solo homer to left, his third of the season, to make it 5-1.
The bullpen settled things down as Juan Minaya was superb going 3.0 shutout innings allowing thee hits while walking three and striking out four.
Reliever Ian Gibaut was strong as well, but made one mistake in the eighth inning to Mejia, a two-out, solo blast to right, his second of the season, making it 6-1. Gibaut went 2.0 innings allowing one run on one hit while walking one and striking out four.
The same two teams meet in game four of the six-game series on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. The Saints send LHP Charlie Barnes (3-2, 3.94) to the mound against Storm Chasers LHP Daniel Lynch (4-1, 4.24). The game can be seen on FOX 9+ and MiLB.TV.
