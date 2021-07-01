Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights July 6-11

July 1, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2021 season presented by FIS continues Tuesday, July 6, with a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, that runs through Sunday, July 11 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, July 6, 2021, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Community First Credit Union Two for Tuesday: Tickets are two-for-one at the box office for Community First Credit Union members using their CFCU credit or debit card. Fans who are not Community First Credit Union members can learn more about membership at the CFCU table on the concourse.

Women In Sports Day: The Jumbo Shrimp are proud to recognize all the great women in sports with a celebration of the extraordinary females in sports.

Wednesday, July 7, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

VyStar Credit Union Charity Begins at Home: Join VyStar Credit Union as they partner with HabiJax to raise awareness and funds throughout the game through ticket sales and promotions. Fans who present their VyStar credit or debit card at the box office will receive buy-one-get-one tickets (valid for ticket of equal or lesser value, subject to availability).

National Dive Bar Night with Dueling Pianos: It's National Dive Bar Day. The Budweiser Tiki Terrace will transform into your favorite dive bar, complete with dueling pianos.

Thursday, July 8, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Budweiser Thirsty Thursday: All Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (12 oz. draft) and $3 (24 oz. draft) Budweiser products on the left field berm canopy, Oasis concession stand, and right field bleachers. Plus, join DJ Swagg and DJ MoneyGud from Power 106.1 at the Tiki Terrace each Thirsty Thursday.

Golf Night: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for a hole lot of fun. It's Golf Night, brought to you by Ponte Vedra Golf Carts. Fans of age are invited to swing by the 19th Hole (Budweiser Tiki Terrace) and grab an Arnold Palmer.

Friday, July 9, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Friday Night Lites: Fans can enjoy $2 12 oz. Miller Lite from 6-7:30 p.m. and $1 off all other craft beers under the Brown Canopy.

Friday Night Fireworks presented by Ascension St. Vincent's: Be sure to stick around after the game for Friday Night Fireworks presented by Ascension St. Vincent's as the Jumbo Shrimp light up the sky with a special fireworks celebration.

Red Shirt Friday: Fans are encouraged to wear red to support the military and those who do so will save $1 per ticket at the box office, or can donate that $1 to charity. The Jumbo Shrimp will wear their red "Bold City" jerseys at every Friday home game this season.

Domestic Violence Awareness Night: Join the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Hubbard House as they educate fans on potential signs of domestic violence and how to seek help for yourself, a loved one, or someone else in the community. Hubbard Hose will have a table on the concourse where fans can learn more about the resources they provide.

Will It Waffle???: Only one way to find out for sure... The Jumbo Shrimp will pull out the poor man's panini press each inning and see if, in fact, it will waffle or not...

Saturday, July 10, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

The Ocean Called... Bobble Giveaway presented by 121 Financial Credit Union: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for a night about nothing. The first 2,000 fans will be going home with a George Costanza bobblehead presented by 121 Financial Credit Union. The Jumbo Shrimp will also have all kinds of other great Seinfeld-related games, from a marble rye fishing competition to envelope licking. So put on that puffy shirt, make sure that top button is in the right spot and join the Jumbo Shrimp at the ballpark for a night about nothing.

Saturday Night Fireworks presented by 121 Financial Credit Union: Be sure to stick around after the game for Saturday Night Fireworks presented by 121 Financial Credit Union.

Sunday, July 11, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday: Kids can feel like the pros after each Sunday game by running the bases. Plus, each Sunday will feature FREE face painting and balloon animals, presented by Baptist Health.

The Shrimp'Lympic Games: With the Summer Olympics kicking off in just a few days, the Jumbo Shrimp will get fans in the spirit with the Shrimp'Lympic Games. Look for your favorite Olympic events in the ballpark: sprints, hurdles, hammer throw, shrimp toss, and many more.

Tickets are available at www.jaxshrimp.com, by calling (904) 358-2846 or by visiting the box office. The Jumbo Shrimp's in-season box office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, as well as 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. On Tuesday through Saturday game days, the box office is open at 9 a.m. through the end of the game. On Sunday game days, the box office will be open from 11 a.m. through the end of the game.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from July 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.