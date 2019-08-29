Final Three Games Cancelled Due to Hurricane

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets have announced that the final three games of the regular season have been cancelled due to the impending landfall of Hurricane Dorian.

The Mets were scheduled to play the Bradenton Marauders Friday-Sunday at First Data Field. Those games will not be rescheduled. The final game of the season will be tonight at the Daytona Tortugas.

With Hurricane Dorian expected to impact Florida's east coast over the weekend, the Mets have made safety the highest priority. Players and staff will now be able to return to their offseason residences ahead of the hurricane's landfall. The Gulf Coast League Mets are also cancelling the remainder of their season.

