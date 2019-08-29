Dermis Garcia, Miguel Yajure Named FSL Post-Season All-Stars

TAMPA Fla. - The Florida State League announced on Thursday that Tampa Tarpons DH Dermis Garcia and RHP Miguel Yajure have been named to the 2019 FSL Post-Season All-Star Team.

Garcia represents the "designated hitter" on the team after batting .247 (67-for-271) with 35R, 15 doubles, 17HR (career-high), 54RBI (career-high), 19BB and 4SB in 75 games for Tampa. The 21-year-old remains ranked third in the league in home runs.

The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native was also named a first-time 2019 Mid-Season All-Star and won the FSL Home Run Derby before he was placed on the injured list on 7/9 with a season-ending injury.

Yajure, 21, finished 8-6 with a 2.26 ERA (127.2IP, 110H, 47R/32ER, 28BB, 122SO) in 22 games (18 starts) with the Tarpons before earning a promotion to Double-A Trenton on 8/25. The Cabimas, Venezuela native had 14 starts of at least 6.0IP, and six of at least 7.0IP.

At his promotion, Yajure ranked tie for first in the FSL in strikeouts, second in ERA and WHIP (1.08), tied for second in innings pitched and tied for fourth in opponent BA (.233).

The Dunedin Blue Jays led the All-Stars with four players selected, followed by the Charlotte Stone Crabs with three players selected. Field managers, Coaches, Official Scorers and Media/Broadcasters participated in the voting process.

