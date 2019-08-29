Dunedin Blue Jays End of Season All Stars

DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays led the Florida State League in end of the year All Star selections with four players being named to the team. The four selections were the most for Dunedin since 2011 when the Blue Jays also had four players named to the team. Former Dunedin Blue Jays OF Cal Stevenson and RHP Brad Wilson won spots as an outfielder and relief pitcher respectively. Stevenson was traded to the Houston Astros organization at the trade deadline, and Wilson received the call up to Double-A New Hampshire in July. Current Dunedin Blue Jays OF Ryan Noda and RHP Maximo Castillo round out the selections. Manager, Cesar Martin was selected as Manager of the Year leading his team to a first half North Division Championship and currently has a 79-55 record.

Cesar Martin is the third Dunedin Blue Jays manager to win the award since 2009, and he is the first to win since Omar Malave won in 2014. The other manager to win for Dunedin was Clayton McCullough back in 2011.

RHP Maximo Castillo sits fourth overall in the Florida State League with a 2.69 ERA, and he is tied for second in wins with 11. The Venezuela native will end the regular season with a 1.10 WHIP, the third best mark in the league, and finishes with 114 strikeouts.

RHP Brad Wilson makes the end of season All Star team after also being selected to the All Star Game back in June. Wilson recorded nine saves with a 1.42 ERA in his 28 appearances. Prior to being called up, Wilson held opponents to a .162 average and a 0.84 WHIP out of the bullpen.

OF Ryan Noda has been driving in runs all season as the league leader in RBI at 74. The 15th round pick back in 2017 is top 10 in OBP (.371), SLG (.416), and OPS (.787). Noda has walked the most in the FSL while also picking up 40 extra-base hits on the year with four games still to play.

OF Cal Stevenson slashed .298/.388/.393 in his 90 games with Dunedin. The former Blue Jay reached the 100 hit mark with 50 RBI and 132 total bases. Stevenson also recorded 19 outfield assists in his time with Dunedin the highest mark in the league through his 90 games played.

