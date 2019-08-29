FSL Cancels Weekend Series, 2019 Playoffs
August 29, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release
Florida State League President Ken Carson announced today that the Florida State League final weekend series and postseason will be canceled because of the threat of Hurricane Dorian's potential impact.
"This was a tough decision to make," said Carson. "The safety of our players, staff, umpires and fans are top priority to us. Team travel is also a great concern during hurricanes."
The FSL Finals were last canceled by a hurricane in 2017, leaving the Dunedin Blue Jays and Palm Beach Cardinals as league co-champions.
