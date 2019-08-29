Florida State League Season Finale Series, Playoffs Cancelled Due to Impending Weather
August 29, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
Dunedin, FL. - The Florida State League has announced on Thursday afternoon that following the completion of Thursday night's across the league that includes the Blue Jays series finale against the Fort Myers Miracle, the remainder of the 2019 season-as well as the entire postseason has been cancelled as a result of Hurricane Dorian's impending scheduled landfall in the state of Florida this weekend.
The Dunedin Blue Jays franchise would like to thank all the fans who attended games at Jack Russell Memorial Stadium and the continued support in the 2019 campaign. The D-Jays have clinched a winning record for the third consecutive season and look for their 80th victory this evening. For more information, please log on to dunedinbluejays.com.
