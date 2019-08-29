Cortes Named FSL All Star

DAYTONA, Fla. - The Florida State League announced its year-end All Star Team on Thursday and the St. Lucie Mets are represented by second baseman Carlos Cortes.

Cortes, 22, is hitting .254 with 11 home runs, 25 doubles, 66 RBI and 63 runs scored. He has played in 126 out of a possible 133 games. Cortes is second in the FSL in RBI, fourth in runs, third in total bases (180), eighth in hits (116), ninth in walks (50) and 10th in extra base hits (39).

Cortes, an Orlando native, was drafted by the Mets in the third round of the 2018 draft out of the University of South Carolina. After finishing the 2018 minor league season in Brooklyn, Cortes skipped over Low-A Columbia this year and started in St. Lucie.

MLB Pipeline ranks Cortes as the Mets' No. 21 prospect.

Fort Myers outfielder Trevor Larnach was selected as the FSL Player of the Year. Charlotte starting pitcher Tommy Romero was named the League's Pitcher of the Year. Dunedin's Cesar Martin was picked as the Manager of the Year.

Votes were cast by field managers, coaches, official scorers and media directors/broadcasters.

