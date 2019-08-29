Cortes Named FSL All Star
August 29, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release
DAYTONA, Fla. - The Florida State League announced its year-end All Star Team on Thursday and the St. Lucie Mets are represented by second baseman Carlos Cortes.
Cortes, 22, is hitting .254 with 11 home runs, 25 doubles, 66 RBI and 63 runs scored. He has played in 126 out of a possible 133 games. Cortes is second in the FSL in RBI, fourth in runs, third in total bases (180), eighth in hits (116), ninth in walks (50) and 10th in extra base hits (39).
Cortes, an Orlando native, was drafted by the Mets in the third round of the 2018 draft out of the University of South Carolina. After finishing the 2018 minor league season in Brooklyn, Cortes skipped over Low-A Columbia this year and started in St. Lucie.
MLB Pipeline ranks Cortes as the Mets' No. 21 prospect.
Fort Myers outfielder Trevor Larnach was selected as the FSL Player of the Year. Charlotte starting pitcher Tommy Romero was named the League's Pitcher of the Year. Dunedin's Cesar Martin was picked as the Manager of the Year.
Votes were cast by field managers, coaches, official scorers and media directors/broadcasters.
• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...
Florida State League Stories from August 29, 2019
- Florida State League Season Finale Series, Playoffs Cancelled Due to Impending Weather - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Cortes Named FSL All Star - St. Lucie Mets
- Remainder of Flying Tigers Home Schedule, Florida State League Season Cancelled Due to Hurricane Dorian - Lakeland Flying Tigers
- Two Threshers Named to FSL End-Of-Season All Star Team - Clearwater Threshers
- Tonight's Game to be Season Finale - Daytona Tortugas
- Remainder of Florida State League Season Cancelled After Tonight's Game - Jupiter Hammerheads
- Remainder of Tortugas, FSL Season Cancelled Due to Hurricane Dorian - Daytona Tortugas
- Dunedin Blue Jays End of Season All Stars - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Tommy Romero Named FSL Pitcher of the Year - Charlotte Stone Crabs
- Dermis Garcia, Miguel Yajure Named FSL Post-Season All-Stars - Tampa Tarpons
- Final Three Games Cancelled Due to Hurricane - St. Lucie Mets
- Dunedin Sweeps Fort Myers in a Doubleheader - Dunedin Blue Jays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.