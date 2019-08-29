Remainder of Florida State League Season Cancelled After Tonight's Game

August 29, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Jupiter Hammerheads News Release





Jupiter, Fla. - The Florida State League has officially announced that after tonight's games the remainder of the 2019 Florida State League season, including Post-Season Playoffs, will be cancelled due to Hurricane Dorian's impending landfall on the Florida coast.

This means the Hammerheads will not play their three-game series against the Daytona Tortugas that was scheduled for this Friday through Sunday at Jackie Robinson Ballpark in Daytona.

Barring any weather issues, the final game of the season will be tonight's scheduled 6:30pm game against the Tampa Tarpons at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The safety of players, coaches, staff and fans is of the greatest priority to the Jupiter Hammerheads, Miami Marlins Organization and Florida State League. All parties agreed that the potential threat of Hurricane Dorian to the Florida coast was too great to play. By cancelling this weekend, players and staff can now make appropriate travel plans and return to their offseason homes or another safe destination ahead of Dorian's landfall.

Regarding tickets to any games purchased for this weekend, please contact the Daytona Tortugas.

The Jupiter Hammerheads would like to thank everyone for a great 2019 season.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.