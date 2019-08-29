Remainder of Tortugas, FSL Season Cancelled Due to Hurricane Dorian

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Florida State League has announced on Thursday afternoon that following Thursday evening's slate of games across the league - including the Daytona Tortugas' series-finale against the St. Lucie Mets - the remainder of the 2019 regular season - as well as the entire postseason - has been cancelled as a result of Hurricane Dorian's impending landfall in Florida this weekend.

While tonight's contest is still on as scheduled, as a result of the league's decision, all fans holding tickets for any of this weekend's scheduled games against the Jupiter Hammerheads can redeem their tickets for any 2020 Daytona Tortugas home game. Fans can do so by calling the Tortugas' box office at (386) 257-3172 or in person at the team's offices on 110 East Orange Avenue in Daytona Beach.

The Daytona Tortugas apologize for the disappointing news and inconvenience. The franchise would like to thank our incredible fanbase for their continued support throughout the record-breaking 2019 campaign and into the future.

Even with the unfortunate news about the remainder of the campaign, the Daytona Tortugas remain on-pace to break the franchise's single-season record for attendance set back in the organization's initial campaign in 2015.

